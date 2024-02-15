Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosham

BO/23/02862/DOM: 4 Stumps End. New pitched dormer, various alterations including changes to fenestration, replacement windows and doors, new clay tile roof with integrated solar panels and replacement shed structures.

SY/24/00279/FUL: 140 High Street, Selsey. Change use of ground floor shop (Class E) to Hot Food Takeaway (Sui Generis) including installation of external ducting for extraction ventilation. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/24/00188/TPA: Willow House, 8 Stumps End. Crown reduce by approx. 10m on 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as 2) within Group, G4 subject to BO/76/00049/TPO.

Chichester

CC/23/02895/FUL: 2 Northgate. Single storey extension in courtyard to provide wheelchair access and bootroom, new courtyard escape staircase, insertion of new windows in courtyard, replacement of existing singe glazed windows plus new shopfront and branding to ground floor level street elevations.

CC/24/00128/ADV: Zizzi, The Old Theatre, 43 South Street. 1 no. A board.

Planning applications

CC/24/00177/ADV: British Heart Foundation, St Peters House, 64 North Street. 1 no. non illuminated fascia sign and 1 no. non illuminated small projecting sign. 1 no. internal LED advertising screen and 9 no. window vinyl signs.

CC/24/00224/TCA: 29 West Street. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1m to (previous pruning points) on 1 no. Box Elder tree (T1) and 1 no. Gleditsia tree (T3), reduce crown by 0.15m on 1 no. Holly tree (T2) and reduce crown by 0.30m on 2 no. Bay trees (T4 & T5).

CC/24/00239/DOM: 47 Whyke Lane. Single storey rear/side extension external storage (shed). Proposed drop kerb and creation of 1 no. parking space.

CC/24/00242/DOM: 9 Franklin Place. Replacement of existing rear glazed roof with a slate covered roof and other external and internal alterations.

CC/24/00243/LBC: 9 Franklin Place. Replacement of existing rear glazed roof with a slate covered roof and other external and internal alterations.

CC/24/00260/DOM: 130 Cedar Drive. Proposed single-storey front and rear extensions, and part two-storey rear extension with associated roof works and various alterations. Installation of solar panels on food of east, south and west elevations.

CC/24/00282/OBG: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. Request for written approval of amendment to S106 Legal Agreement trigger for the delivery of the Employment Provision to shell and core finish (in the event that the owner opts to provide it after an unsuccessful marketing exercise) from prior to occupation of the 350th dwelling to prior to occupation of the 750th dwelling to enable completion of marketing exercise.

CC/24/00283/OBG: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. Request for written approval of amendment to S106 Legal Agreement trigger for the delivery of the Community Building from prior to 500th occupation to prior to 750th occupation to reflect the need to redesign the approved building following a recent change to its intended operator.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00004/DOM: Orchard House, Cot Lane, Chidham. Demolition of garage, partial demolition of west sector and reconfiguration of existing dwelling. Erection of detached store. Extensions to south and west elevations with various alterations including new porch.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02891/DOM: Turnstones, 8A Old Park Lane. Replacement garden shed.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/00199/TCA: White Eaves, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree (T1) and 1 no. Hazel tree (T3), and crown lift to approx. 14m (above ground level) and reduce 1 no. stem by 4m on north-east sector on 1 no. Beech tree (T2).

Lavant

SDNP/24/00458/FUL: 78 Langford Cottages, Chilgrove Road. Change of use of agricultural land to private equestrian and erection of 1no field shelter and 1no stable building.

SDNP/24/00463/TCA: The Laurels, Lavant Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce to previous points on 1 no. Ash Tree (T1).

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/00308/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. New build masonry and timber framed 2-bay garage building.

SDNP/24/00309/LIS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. New build masonry and timber framed 2-bay garage building.

SDNP/24/00312/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. Wrought iron driveway security gates with brick piers and side railings.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/05177/FUL: Centre of Pond, Near Weyspring Park, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Single storey building at the rear of main building for staff restroom and laundry extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00255/ADV: The Grange Midhurst Community And Leisure Centre, Bepton Road. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign (GR01), 2 no. non-illuminated lectern-mounted signs (GR02 & GR04) and 2 no. non-illuminated way-marker post (GR03 & GR05).

North Mundham

NM/24/00287/DOM: South Mundham House, South Mundham. Single storey rear extension with internal and external alterations.

NM/24/00288/LBC: South Mundham House, South Mundham. Single storey rear extension with internal and external alterations.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/00081/CND: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Alteration to existing single storey extension with provision for bedroom with en-suite facilities, installation of external flue and replacement yard gates (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/21/00212/HOUS - Revised floor plan and elevation which includes the removal of wood burner flue and amendments to the internal floor layout).

SDNP/24/00490/CND: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Alteration to existing single story extension with provision for bedroom with en-suite facilities (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/21/00213/LIS - Revised floor plan and elevation which includes the removal of wood burner flue and amendments to the internal floor layout).

Petworth

SDNP/23/05346/FUL: Land at Shimmings Farm, Horsham Road. Change of use of Agricultural land to mixed use Equestrian and Agricultural (regularisation of current use(s)).

SDNP/24/00150/LIS: Fox Cottage, A272 Brinksole Lane to Wakestone Lane, Foxhill. Replacement garage with single garage and workshop.

SDNP/24/00227/HOUS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. Demolition of existing porch and erection of replacement single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/00228/LIS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. Demolition of existing porch and erection of replacement single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/00481/TPO: New Grove, Grove Street. Height reduce by 10m on 1 no. Lime tree within Area, A1, subject to 03/00847/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00212/LDP: Allington Cottage, Langley Lane, Langley. Proposed lawful development for single storey rear extension.

Selsey

SY/24/00153/DOM: Fair Wind, 27 Vincent Road. Dormer windows to front elevation, single storey rear extension, removal of chimney on north elevation, partial use change of double garage to single garage, new front porch and existing flat roof replaced with pitched.

SY/24/00279/FUL: 140 High Street. Change use of ground floor shop (Class E) to Hot Food Takeaway (Sui Generis) including installation of external ducting for extraction ventilation.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02753/FUL: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to 2 no. pitch gypsy/traveller site comprising the siting of 1 static caravan, 1 touring caravan, and erection of 1 no. dayroom per pitch, alongside the formation of new access on to Chalk Lane.

SI/24/00008/DOM: Holmby, Mill Lane. 1 no. shed in rear garden.

SI/24/00125/DOM: 2 Little Ham Cottages, Ham Road. Single storey rear extension.

SI/24/00255/PA1A: Little Orchard, 74 Lockgate Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 2.50m (b) maximum height - 2.90m (c) height at eaves - 2.50m.

SI/24/00262/ELD: Hatchers. Operational development involving the construction of decking.

SI/24/00267/PA6ABE: Mapsons Farm, Highleigh Road. 1 no. prefabricated steel framed agricultural multi-purpose building.

Southbourne

SB/24/00201/DOM: 1 The Square, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Summerhouse/shed.

SB/24/00261/DOM: Kimlas, School Lane, Nutbourne. First floor side extension, variation of condition 2 to planning permission SB/23/00649/DOM - Change of weatherboard cladding on the proposed extension. Existing tile cladding to match.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/05201/FUL: Lodge Farm, Lodge Lane, Forestside. Change of use of static caravan from farm office, store and staff room to full time accommodation.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00076/FUL: 15 The Spinney, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of new replacement dwelling with solar panels on south east elevation of roof.

West Wittering

WW/24/00012/DOM: 12 The Wad. Single storey front extension, front canopy, extension to existing rear conservatory and installation of solar panels to front elevation, with various alterations including changes to fenestration and replacement of window with door on front elevation.

WW/24/00173/DOM: Amery, Wellsfield. Retrospective application for external store.

WW/24/00256/FUL: St Peters Church Hall, Church Road, East Wittering. Partial demolition of existing church hall, new extension to form new larger church hall; extension of existing car park with new landscaping and pathways.

Westhampnett

SDNP/23/05416/LIS: The Goodwood Estate Co Limited, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Reconstruct the former Minerva Temple to relate to the existing Lioness Statue. Reinstate arch in nearby wall to recreate original vista to the kennels and fit with new gate.

Wisborough Green