Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosham

BO/23/02714/FUL: St Wilfrids Hospice, Walton Lane. Installation of 207 solar panels on some of the flat elements of the roof of the hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BO/24/00289/TPA: Water Willow, Westbrook Field. Crown reduce by 1m (heights and widths - back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Oak trees (quoted as T1, TPO'd T2 and quoted as T2, TPO'd no. T3) subject to BO/73/00047/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/24/00059/DOM: Corner Cottage, The Street. Single storey extension together with alterations to part of exiting fenestration.

BX/24/00195/TCA: Halnaker House, Park Lane, Halnaker. Notification of intention to crown raise by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1), 2 no. Lime trees (T2 & T3) and reduce southern sectors by 2 no. Holly trees (T4 & T5).

Bury

SDNP/24/00253/FUL: Land North of Junction With B2138 Bury Road. Construction of 1 no. underground dwelling.

Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00171/FUL: First And Second Floors, 36A East Street. Change of use of upper floors and alterations to create 2 no. two bed flats and 1 no. one bed flat.

CC/24/00248/DOM: 9 Willowbed Avenue. Single storey extension.

CC/24/00275/TCA: North Lodge, 15 Northgate. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Robinia Pseudoacaci tree.

CC/24/00269/TPA: St Pauls Church, Churchside. Reduce height by 50cm (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Holly trees (T2 and T7), both trees subject to CC/75/00237/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00290/TPA: Mayfair Court, 21 Parchment Street. Crown reduce by up to 2.5m (two remaining ascending stems above failed union) and reduce north-west sector (remaining stem) by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T8) subject to CC/94/00291/TPO).

CC/24/00300/DOM: 71 Cambrai Avenue. Solar panels to front elevation.

CC/24/00303/TCA: County Record Office, 3 Orchard Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by approx. 3m and widths by 2m (to nearest suitable growth points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 0TPX).

CC/24/00322/TPA: 11 Peacock Close. Reduce height by 3m and widths by approx. 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T7) subject to CC/99/00320/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00324/TCA: 7 St Johns Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Ginko tree (T1), 1 no. Birch tree (T2) and 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T5). Reduce height by 2m and south sector by 2m on 1 no. Mimosa tree (T3). Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Spruce tree (T4). Reduce height by 2m and widths by 1.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T6).

CC/24/00329/DOM: 14 Oving Terrace, Oving Road. Single storey rear extension and first floor side and rear extension.

Cocking

SDNP/24/00240/LIS: Clunch Cottage, Cocking Hill. Removal of new addition 1 no. chimney.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/00005/TPO: Magnolia House, Hollist Lane. Reduce height by 5m, reduce all sectors by 2.5m, crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and crown thin by up to 20% on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1 and 2). Reduce height (to previous pruning points), reduce north and south sectors by 1m on approx. 6 no. Beech trees (quoted as 3) to restore to being a tree hedge on frontage. All 8 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to EB/72/00402/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00413/FUL: Birch Trees Nursing Home, Hollist Lane. Proposed change of use and conversion from Class C2 residential nursing home, to Class C3 single dwellinghouse, with demolition, alterations and landscaping works including garden room.

SDNP/24/00620/TCA: Merricks, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to coppice 1 no. Hazel tree (marked in blue) and crown reduce by 25% and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Crab Apple tree (marked in yellow).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00127/DOM: 136 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Construction of replacement garage, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing W/C and rear extension.

EWB/24/00270/DOM: 23 Downview Close, East Wittering. Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension; single-storey side & rear extension and enlarged front porch, amendment to front and rear fenestration at ground and first floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWB/24/00305/FUL: 6 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Demolition of existing detached single storey bungalow. Construction of a replacement two storey dwelling.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/00535/LIS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Replace all existing roof tiles, repair timber substrate and insert bat safe membrane, replace mortar haunching and lead work and sections of existing guttering.

SDNP/24/00558/TCA: Elsted Village Hall, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown lift west sector by up to 5.2m (above ground level) on 3 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 1-3). Reduce north-east sector by up to 2.5m on 3 no. Beech trees (quoted as 4-6).

Funtington

SDNP/24/00208/FUL: Bermuda, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Change of use of the land to a residential caravan site together with associated works, including the provision of a day room and timber utility shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00571/TCA: Sakura, 7 Admirals Walk. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. multi limbs on northern sector, height reduce on northern sector by 1m (in line with fence) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1). Width reduce on northern sector by 1m (in line with fence) and crown reduce (all round) by 1m on 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T2). Width reduce on northern sector (in line with fence) by up to 40cm on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T3). Ground out 2 no. Stumps (quoted as 1 and 2).

Kirdford

KD/24/00235/TCA: Land West Of Vergers, Village Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to 2-2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1).

KD/24/00347/TCA: Land Fronting Chestnut House And Church House, Glasshouse Lane. Notification of intention to crown raise over verge by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 4 no. Lime trees (T2-T5), 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T6) and 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T7).

KD/24/00348/TCA: Land East Of The Old Post Office, Village Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Hawthorn trees (T8 and T9) and crown raise by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KD/24/00349/TCA: Butts Common, Village Road. Notification of intention to pollard down to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T11).

Lavant

SDNP/23/05181/FUL: Lavant House, West Lavant Road. Removal of existing 1 no. window and replacement with 1 no. door, new ramp and stairs and replacement of all existing single glazing windows with slim profile insulated glazed units window.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/00445/TCA: Lodsworth Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height and width by 1.5m on 1 no Mulberry tree (T1) and 1 no. Apple tree (T2). Pollard by 40% on 1 no. Indian Bean tree (T3) and prune 5 no. lower limbs by 2m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T4).

SDNP/24/00500/TCA: Harthanger, The Street. Notification of intention to pollard crown to previous points on 1 no. Silver birch tree.

Midhurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00557/TPO: 24 Goodwood Close. Reduce by 3m to monilith on 1 no. Holly tree (T1) Remove 1 no. lateral limb on western sector on 1 no. Silver birch tree (T2), within Areas, A1 subject to MI/76/00673/TPO and MI/76/01098/TPO.

Oving

O/24/00315/OBG: Former Portfield Quarry And Uma House, Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Discharge obligation schedule 1 paragraph 4.1 of the S106 agreement dated 12/06/2020 (O/19/02030/FUL).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00254/DOM: 1 Oak Way, Ifold. Removal of the existing conservatory and construction of orangery. New roof lights to front and rear roof slopes.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00317/LIS: Terwick Old Rectory, Old Rectory. Replacement of modern staircase and installation of new newel post.

Selsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/24/00229/DOM: 5 Meadowland. Ground and first floor side extensions.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00304/PA3Q: Sonatine, 44 Keynor Lane. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling.

SI/24/00309/DOM: Bushby, 68 Street End Lane. Two storey front/side extension - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SI/23/01702/DOM.

Southbourne

SB/24/00151/ELD: 35 Kelsey Avenue. Existing lawful development certificate for the extension of existing garage considered to be permitted development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SB/24/00253/FUL: Woodlands Retreat, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Retention of 1 no. barn (variation from permission SB/15/01240/FUL) and change of use to "Doggy Day-Retreat' in addition to permitted stables and hay store.

Tillington

SDNP/24/00582/TCA: Tillington House, Tillington Road. Notification of intention to coppice down (leaving 2m high stool) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1).

West Itchenor

WI/24/00278/DOM: Westerlies, Shipton Green Lane. Single storey side extension, with louvred covered area and extended terrace to incorporate spa.

West Thorney

WT/24/00170/FUL: Glebe House, Church Road. Demolition of 2 no. existing units and erection of replacement 1 no. new unit with existing use E9c)(iii) and extra dry storage use.

West Wittering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/24/00122/DOM: Camber Court, Rookwood Lane. Erection of 2 no. outbuildings (garage and greenhouse).

WW/24/00233/DOM: Park End, 4 Marine Drive. Front single storey extension with roof alterations and new vehicular highway access (vehicle cross-over and dropped kerb).

WW/24/00294/DOM: Sea Oaks, West Strand. Demolition of existing single storey extensions and replacement with rear single and 2 storey extensions and associated works. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding (alternative to permission 23/01599/DOM - amendments to front extension).

WW/24/00299/DOM: Baytrees, 11 The Wad. Proposed single storey side extension. Infill existing front corner at ground floor. First floor front extension over existing former garage. First floor rear extension. Proposed porch. Changes to fenestration and new cladding.

Westbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WE/24/00296/DOM: Parklyn House, Foxbury Lane. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/01686/FUL: The Three Crowns, Billingshurst Road. Retrospective application for a lightweight pergola structure in rear garden.

WR/24/00197/PLD: 6 Butts Meadow. Single storey rear extension.