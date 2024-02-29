Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bignor

SDNP/24/00610/TCA: Manor House, Bignor Road. Notice of intention to re-pollard to approx. 9m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1), reduce eastern sector by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Birch tree (T2) and 1 no. Yew tree (T3) and reduce north and west sectors by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (T4).

Birdham

BI/24/00382/PA6ABE: Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane. Upgrading of existing farm track to enable farm vehicles to travel between the farm buildings.

Bosham

BO/24/00060/FUL: Brooks Green Farm Site Office, Brooks Lane. Proposed office building.

BO/24/00245/TPA: Burneside, Westbrook Field. Fell 1 no. Lombardy Poplar tree (quoted as T14) within Group, G1 subject to BO/89/00062/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/24/00392/TCA: Saxons, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m on 2 no. Pittosporum trees (T1 & T2). And reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T3).

Bury

SDNP/24/00037/HOUS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Replacement windows and external doors, internal thermal upgrading to the existing summer house, and the installation of roof mounted solar thermal panels.

Chichester

CC/24/00211/TCA: Chichester Canal Trust, Canal Wharf. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on north, east and south sectors (over the footway) and 5.5m (above ground level) on west sector (over the vehicular access) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1000002 & 1000003), crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on south sector (over grass) and 6m (above ground level) on west, north and east sectors (over parking) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1000008 & 10000010) and 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as 1000009) and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as 10000016 & 10000022).

CC/24/00246/LBC: HSBC, 94 East Street. Replacement of existing roof mounted external A.C Equipment, including like for like replacement of internal wall mounted A.C units.

CC/24/00247/FUL: HSBC, 94 East Street. Replacement of external A.C equipment to rear flat roof.

CC/24/00351/TCA: Lion Place, 6 Lion Street. Notification of intention to reduce height and spread by 2m on 1 no. Cherry Tree (T1) and fell 1 no. eucalyptus Tree (T2).

CC/24/00358/TCA: 9 Washington Street. Notification of intention to reduce height and spread all round by 1m on 1 no. Maple Tree (T1) and 1 no. Yew Tree (T2).

CC/24/00377/FUL: Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres. Creation of a 300m athletics training track with a 60m sprint straight, warm-up area and partial fencing.

CC/24/00379/DOM: 17 South Pallant. Replacement of existing windows to East elevation plus addition of over door glazed canopy.

CC/24/00389/FUL: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road. Bandstand for use between April and September to provide a multi-use space - (variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission CC/22/00308/FUL to amend the dates the bandstand can be erected) - (variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission CC/23/01646/FUL to allow year round use of the bandstand in association with the Chichester Festival Theatre activities).

CC/24/00372/DOM: 32 Franklin Place. Proposed single storey side/rear extension and alterations.

CC/24/00373/LBC: 32 Franklin Place. Proposed single storey side/rear extension and alterations.

Compton

SDNP/23/05218/LIS: Coach And Horses, The Square. Retention of 3 no. en-suite bathrooms.

SDNP/24/00155/HOUS: Locksash Farm House, Locksash Lane, West Marden. Two storey side extension and internal alterations.

Donnington

D/24/00344/DOM: 121 Stockbridge Road. Erection of a single-storey rear extension, two and a half-storey side extension and new roof extension with dormer window to rear. Variation of condition 3 to planning permission D/21/01685/DOM. Reduce scale of scheme with only ground floor works taking place.

Earnley

E/24/00280/FUL: 130 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Erection of 1 no. dwelling, demolition of 1 no. building (alternative to permission 23/00989/PA3Q).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02524/DOM: Saltaire, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Side extensions to east and west elevations, whole first floor extension over creating two storey dwelling. Temporary/portable annexe in rear garden. New driveway, boundary wall and access gate.

Funtington

SDNP/24/00681/HOUS: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Replace existing greenhouse with 1 no. outbuilding.

Graffham

SDNP/24/00600/TCA: The Woodman, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2.5m (all round)) on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/23/05296/HOUS: 2 Ryefield Barns, Killarney to Goose Green Road, West Harting. Installation of 2 no. gates.

Kirdford

KD/24/00073/FUL: Sports Field, Plaistow Road. Proposed sports pavilion.

KD/24/00192/DOM: Hollands Heath Farm, Plaistow Road. Replace existing conservatory with orangery.

KD/24/00193/LBC: Hollands Heath Farm, Plaistow Road. Replace existing conservatory with orangery.

Lavant

LV/24/00345/TPA: Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no Norway Maple tree (T27), 1 no. Sycamore tree (T30) and 1 no. Beech tree (T31). All 3 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/00696/HOUS: 11 Oakfield. Single storey rear extension and replacement front porch.

Loxwood

LX/24/00383/TPA: 11 Hall Hurst Close. Reduce crown by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Oak Tree (T1) - subject to 10/00067/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/04614/HOUS: Millicent, Hillgrove Lane. Underground basement parking area.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/00507/HOUS: High Cognor, Marley Common. Demolition and replacement of existing single-storey outbuilding for use as gym and home office, with a shower and plant room.

SDNP/24/00698/TPO: 21 Hammer Hill. Reduce height by 3m and all sectors by 2.5m, removing ivy growth from trunk on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to LM/05/00011/TPO.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00136/HOUS: 59 Elmleigh. Demolition of existing garage, replaced with two-storey extension to west elevation with associated roof works. Erection of detached workshop/storage area in rear garden.

SDNP/24/00450/HOUS: 35 Pretoria Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/00452/FUL: The Garrett House, Rumbolds Hill. Conversion and refurbishment of existing buildings to form 2 no. ground floor retail units, 1 no. 3-bed house, 1 no. 1-bed flat and 1 no. holiday let, and associated works.

SDNP/24/00665/FUL: Court Green, St Annes Hill. Resubmission of SDNP/23/04525/FUL with minor amendments to the approved parking area, including the extension of the existing access road and adjustment of the access gates and garden wall.

SDNP/24/00666/LIS: Court Green, St Annes Hill. Resubmission of SDNP/23/04333/LIS with minor amendments to the approved parking area, including the extension of the existing access road and adjustment of the access gates and garden wall.

Milland

SDNP/24/00408/HOUS: 12 West Meade. Alterations to external openings and cladding and single-storey side extension.

SDNP/24/00642/LDP: Willow Stream, Fernhurst Road. Proposed lawful development - erection of 1 no. outbuilding.

North Mundham

NM/24/00346/ELD: Rose Cottage, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Use of building as a residential annex.

NM/24/00397/FUL: Marsh Farm, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Pipe connection over Bridleway to enable connection of a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system to existing glasshouses.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/00406/LIS: Peacocks Farm, Pipers Lane. Partial conversion of outbuildings into office and ancillary accommodation. Remedial works to barn and farmhouse, replacement fenestration and new porch.

Petworth

SDNP/23/05144/HOUS: 15 Wyndham Road. Proposed single and two storey rear extension. Vehicular cross-over onto Wyndham Road. Proposed PV solar panels on the front and rear elevations. Installation of an air source heat pump.

SDNP/24/00329/TCA: Petworth House, Church Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1), reduce height by 9m on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) and fell 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (quoted a T3 and T4).

SDNP/24/00537/HOUS: Queens Court, High Street. Demolition of outbuilding and construction of single storey rear extension, change of loft space to habitable accommodation, glazed canopy to east elevation and external alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00302/TPA: 2 Wychwood, Ifold. Remove 1 no. lowest limb (on south-west sector) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to PS/94/00799/TPO.

PS/24/00321/ELD: Land To The North Of Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development for use of land for private amenity, storage and business use.

Selsey

SY/24/00355/PLD: 47 East Beach Road. Proposed lawful development - loft conversion including rear dormer extension.

SY/24/00376/DOM: 11 Gill Way. Single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00374/FUL: 31 Chalk Lane. Erection of agricultural barn.

Southbourne

SB/24/00385/TPA: Land Adjacent To High Gables, Apple Grove. Crown reduce by 6m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T10) subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/04032/FUL: Bridgelands Farm and Stable Supplies, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. 1 no. single storey office building and associated landscaping.

SDNP/24/00422/HOUS: Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Installation of 21 no. ground mounted solar panels.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00271/DOM: Coltsfoot, Itchenor Road. Demolition of porch and replacement single-storey extension. New rear gazed doors and windows. Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and single-storey side extension to provide en suite and external store. 2 no. new velux roof lights to master bedroom.

WI/24/00352/ELD: Lansdale Marine, 3 - 4 Marine Works, The Street, Itchenor. Existing lawful development - use of cafe, sea school office and chandlery as 1 no. dwelling.

West Wittering

WW/23/02846/DOM: 11 Jolliffe Road. Replacement of existing conservatory, enlargement of the existing rear dormer and new garage connected to the main house via a covered link.

WW/24/00266/REM: Land To The West Of Church Road. Approval of Reserved Matters following planning permission 20/02491/OUT, relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 70 no. dwellings.

Westhampnett

WH/23/02711/REM: Land Within The Westhampnett / North East Chichester Strategic Development Location (north Of Madgwick Lane), Chichester. Application for the approval of remaining Reserved Matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) following Outline Planning Permission WH/20/02824/OUT for the construction of 165 dwellings and associated works and ancillary development.

Woolbeding With Redford