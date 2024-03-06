Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bepton

SDNP/24/00769/TCA: 2 Bepton Grange, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/24/00281/PA14J: Walton Barn, Walton Lane. Installation of 182.5 KW of roof mounted solar panels and ancillary equipment.

Chichester

CC/24/00048/DOM: 99 Bognor Road. Removal and replacement of existing rear extension and conservatory with 2-storey rear extension.

CC/24/00172/FUL: 57 Basin Road. Change of use from dwelling house C3(a) to private dental clinic (healthcare D1), change of use of garden store to office use including alterations to fenestration. Removal of porch doors and installation of security shutter to front entrance.

CC/24/00285/LBC: 11 South Pallant. Remove existing sand and cement render from east, west and south elevation and replace with a non hydraulic lime render and decoration in a casein bound limewash in cream colour.

CC/24/00417/TPA: 20 Stanton Drive. Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree, 1 no. Fir tree and 1 no. Pittosporum tree. Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Bay tree, 1 no. Fir tree and 1 no. Griselinia tree. Crown reduce by 2m to 1 no. Silver Birch tree. All within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/00435/FUL: Ambassador House, Crane Street. Proposed replacement of all windows on 1st and 2nd floor.

CC/24/00437/TPA: Garage Unit South Of 16 Lime Close. Re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 and T2, TPO'd no. T8 and T7) subject to CC/59/00148/TPO.

CC/24/00445/FUL: Unit 2 And 3 The Buttermarket, North Street. Conversion of Units 2 and 3 into one single shop, works to include the removal of stairs to first floor and the relocation of door to form a double door accessing Unit 2, all of which is situated within the Buttermarket.

CC/24/00446/LBC: Unit 2 And 3 The Buttermarket, North Street. Conversion of Units 2 and 3 into one single shop, works to include the removal of stairs to first floor and the relocation of door to form a double door accessing Unit 2, all of which is situated within the Buttermarket.

CC/24/00460/DOM: 30 Armadale Road. Garden annexe with living space and 1 no. bedroom with en-suite for family use.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00449/TPA: 9 Hazel Copse, Hambrook. Reduce height by 4m and reduce widths by 3m (back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Grey Poplar tree (T7) subject to CH/08/00135/TPO.

CH/24/00451/FUL: Plot A, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of a caravan for residential purposes and construction of a utility building.

Compton

SDNP/24/00765/CND: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Two-storey rear extension, front infill extension, fenestration adaptations and internal alterations - removal of conditions 2 & 3 to planning permission SDNP/23/03649/HOUS - New Roof Light on North Elevation. Further fenestration adaptations and amended internal alterations. Addition of new air source heat pump and solar panels to West and South elevations.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/00599/HOUS: Highclere, Easebourne Lane. Two-storey rear infill extension with doors and windows to match existing.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00400/DOM: 18 Elcombe Close, Bracklesham. Single storey side extension and extension to existing detached garage.

EWB/24/00407/FUL: Seafort, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing detached dwelling, garage, outbuilding and shed. Construction of new detached contemporary dwelling, garage, summer house and shed - Removal of condition 2 to planning permission - EWB/23/01383/FUL - To add additional obscure glazed window to ground floor to allow additional ventilation and light. Substitute ground floor plan and elevation plan to show additional window to the ground floor plan.

EWB/24/00440/FUL: Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Continued use of land as a travelling showpersons site.

EWB/24/00442/DOM: Minnedosa, 46 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Roof extension and rear dormer to existing roof. Side and rear extensions, reconfiguration of layout, fenestration and external remodelling.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/00271/HOUS: 60 Vann Road. Demolition and removal of existing garage and foundations. Proposed new garage (re-sited) and associated works. New ramp access to house including handrails (both sides), smaller permeable paved drive, post and rail including new hedgerow and security gate.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00342/DOM: The Roselands, 61 Salthill Road. Single storey rear extension - (Variation of Condition 2 of Panning Permission FB/23/01179/DOM to raise height of flat roof to extension).

Graffham

SDNP/24/00779/APNB: Woodcote Farm, Woodcote. Steel framed hay store.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/00694/FUL: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Demolition of existing bungalow and change of use of listed building (Use Class C2) to a single dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

Hunston

HN/24/00380/TCA: 2 Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Hawthorn trees (T1-T3),1 no Lilac Tree (T4), 1 no. Wild Plum tree (T5) and 1 no. Hedge.

Kirdford

KD/24/00356/DOM: Yew Tree Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Replace existing conservatory glass roof with slate roof.

KD/24/00357/LBC: Yew Tree Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Replace existing conservatory glass roof with slate roof.

KD/24/00403/FUL: Land North Of 1 Thornhouse Cottages, Scratching Lane. Erection of agricultural shed.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/00451/FUL: Land adjacent The Watermill, Halfway Bridge. Residential development of 4 x 3 bed houses & 3 x 2-bed houses with associated bin/bike storage & parking.

Loxwood

LX/24/00006/FUL: Land West Of Guildford Road. 27 no. residential dwellings comprising 19 market units and 8 affordable residential units; a single retail unit, on-site parking and turning, hard and soft landscaping together with sustainable drainage system and alterations to a public right of way. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 20/01977/FUL - creation of 4 no. additional parking spaces and plots 22- 25 amended to 3 bed dwellings).

Marden

SDNP/24/00800/LIS: The Old Farmhouse, East Marden Road, North Marden. Reinstate doorway from dining room and internal wall dividing the dining room and sitting room with a doorway, reinstate the doorway from dining room into the drawing room, repair front door pilasters, flat hood and brackets.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00747/TCA: Cranwell, Ashfield Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cordyline tree (T1) and 1 no. Conifer tree (T2).

SDNP/24/00856/ADV: Nationwide, Rumbolds Hill. Replacement of 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. statutory sign.

North Mundham

NM/24/00450/FUL: Marsh Farm, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. New Tank and Alterations to Coldstore to enable the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System.

Oving

O/24/00319/FUL: Woodfield House, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Replacement and alterations of fenestration and insertion and/or relocation of external entrance doors (part retrospective). Erection of new porch extension. Demolition of existing rear stairs and erection of new stepped access to main rear entrance. Erection of retaining wall to enclose rear sunken garden, with stepped access to basement flat. Alterations to external access ramp. Re-opening of blocked lightwell. Removal of roof light to rear elevation. Removal of chimney flues to south-western and north-western elevations.

Plaistow and Ifold

SDNP/24/00775/APNB: The Deer Tower, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Multi-purpose agricultural barn.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00770/TPO: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Fell 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1, subject to 15/00244/TPONP.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/00409/TCA: Downings, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Silver birch tree (T1), crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Western red cedar tree (T2), removal of 1 no. lowest limb on south sector on 1 no. Ash tree (T3) and crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Macrocarpa trees (T4).

Tillington

SDNP/24/00340/HOUS: The Larks, Westside. Proposed extension to the rear of the property with loft conversion and replacement of garage.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00146/DOM: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Demolition and reconstruction of the existing Boathouse.

West Lavington

SDNP/24/00881/OHL: Street Record, Pine Close. Replace existing single pole mounted transformer with a new H pole/ame leg pole mounted transformer to provide an upgrade to the existing overhead network currently installed.

West Wittering

WW/24/00405/DOM: 66 Harrow Drive. Removal of existing conservatory, garage and shed replaced with side and rear extensions with associated roof works.

Westbourne