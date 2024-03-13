Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bignor

SDNP/24/01008/TCA: Great Orchard Bungalow, Bignor Road. Notification of intention to crown lift to 4.5m (above ground level) over driveway and fruit trees on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height by up 3m on 1 no. Holm Oak (quoted as T3).

Planning applications

Bury

SDNP/24/00928/HRA: Downland, The Street. Habitats Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA, Habitats Regulations Assessment) - Installation of solar panels on the roof.

Chichester

CC/24/00328/TPA: The White Company, 73 North Street. Crown reduce by 20% and thin by 10% on 1 no. Ash tree. Subject to 08/00190/TPO.

CC/24/00340/TPA: Land On The North Side Of Bristol Gardens. Reduce south sector by 2.5m (overhanging gardens at 5 and 6 Bristol Gardens) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/24/00378/DOM: 18 New Park Road. Replacement of existing lean-to extension with single storey rear extension.

CC/24/00390/FUL: Unit 13, St James Industrial Estate, Westhampnett Road. Installation of odour mitigating filtration and extraction, with external venting flue.

CC/24/00433/FUL: Flat 14 - 15, East Street. Change of use of 1st floor and 2nd floor from health studio/gym to 2 no. flats.

CC/24/00467/DOM: 34 Orchard Avenue. Demolition of existing utility and replace with a single-storey, flat-roofed rear extension.

CC/24/00516/DOM: 12 Stanton Drive. Partial use of garage changed to create habitable accommodation, replacement of existing flat roof with pitched roof, addition of 2 no. roof lights on south west elevation, replace existing double doors and window with bi-fold doors on south west elevation and replace existing window with door and window on south east elevation.

CC/24/00526/TCA: The Flat, Baffins Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and spread by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

CC/24/00561/FUL: South Downs Planetarium, Sir Patrick Moore Building, Kingsham Road. Construction of a brick store to contain Tesla batteries to store the energy generated by the existing photovoltaics on the south rear south elevation of the Planetarium.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00491/DOM: Steddles, Main Road, Nutbourne. Side and front single storey garage extension.

Compton

SDNP/24/00867/TPO: 3 Old School House, School Lane. Crown reduce height by 20% and thin by 20% on 1 no. Chestnut tree (T1), subject to CP/89/00381/TPO.

Donnington

D/24/00292/PLD: 7 Marden Avenue. Demolition of existing single-storey rear aspect, replaced with new single-storey rear extension.

Eartham

ER/24/00441/FUL: Stables, Eartham Lane, Crockerhill. Proposed equestrian accommodation and staff facilities.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00148/FUL: Beach Hut, 23 Shingle Walk, East Wittering. Replacement beach hut.

EWB/24/00391/PLD: 19 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Insertion of 2 no. roof lights on north elevation.

EWB/24/00404/FUL: Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Retrospective use of travelling showperson storage areas for storage of containers for use by travelling showpeople and non-travelling showpeople.

EWB/24/00531/DOM: Gig House, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Conversion of outbuilding to create annexe accommodation for use in connection with the host house.

EWB/24/00535/COU: 11 Shore Road, East Wittering. Change of use from A1 to A3 establishment - pancake and juice bar (Variation of condition 3 from planning permission EWB/08/03639/COU - Extend operning hours of the premises to allow opening between 9am and 9pm Monday to Sunday).

EWB/24/00543/DOM: Rhodesend, 52 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Change rear of the roof from a hip to a gable end, loft conversion and addition of Velux window.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/00372/HOUS: Mud House, Copyhold Lane. Install chemical-free natural swimming pool with aquatic planting.

SDNP/24/00492/FUL: Fernden Grange, Fernden Lane. Erection of paddle court on existing tennis court.

SDNP/24/00864/HOUS: 28 The Leys. Garage conversion, flat roof link, front porch and extended parking area.

SDNP/24/00887/HOUS: 2 Tanyard Cottage, Ropes Lane. Construction of single storey linked outbuilding to provide utility room, to replace existing timber structure.

SDNP/24/00888/LIS: 2 Tanyard Cottage, Ropes Lane. Construction of single storey linked outbuilding to provide utility room, to replace existing timber structure.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00320/DOM: 61 Deeside Avenue. Extension of an existing annex and the addition of an enclosed porch, with associated minor internal alterations.

Funtington

FU/24/00517/DOM: The Orchard, Scant Road East, Hambrook. Construction of new entrance from road to property.

Graffham

SDNP/24/00948/APNB: Meadow Brook Farm, Woodcote Lane. Agricultural storage barn.

Harting

SDNP/24/00879/LDP: Woodhouse Farm, Eastfield Lane to Woodhouse Farm, East Harting. Creation of a new pedestrian and vehicular access point off Eastfield Lane with the associated visibility splays.

Loxwood

LX/24/00555/DOM: Hurst Cottage, Brewhurst Lane. Single storey side extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00442/FUL: Lilac Cottage, Knockhundred Row. Change of use from dwellinghouse to use as community space.

SDNP/24/00614/LIS: Rothermere, Flat A, North Street. Repairs and alterations to 1 no. first floor rear bay window.

SDNP/24/00855/LIS: Nationwide, Rumbolds Hill. Replacement of 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. statutory sign (non-illuminated). Re-decoration of shopfront.

Oving

O/24/00457/DOM: 12 Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Detached annexe and garage.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00306/ELD: Land North Of The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of building as private amenity, storage and business.

PS/24/00419/TPA: 4 Wildacre Close, Ifold. Cut back approx 15 no. branches by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T19). Subject to 90/00788/TPO.

PS/24/00465/DOM: Little Deepdene, 7 Ifoldhurst, Ifold. Erection of new car port, alterations to drive and panelling to principle elevation.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00401/FUL: Oakhurst Barns, Ham Road. Change of use of agricultural building and adjoining land to C3 single dwellinghouse. Addition of pitched roof and other external works. Relocation of existing access track, associated hard and soft landscaping, bin store, cycle store and parking.

Tillington

SDNP/24/00644/HOUS: Bucks Cottage, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Installation of rear patio doors (west elevation).

West Itchenor

WI/24/00200/DOM: Moorings, Shipton Green Lane. Installation of 2no. rooflights and cladding to existing dwelling, construction of bins and bikes store; and garden kit store.

WI/24/00308/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Incidental domestic greenhouse.

Westbourne

WE/24/00003/FUL: Amberley Kennels Limited, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Replacement boundary fence and entrance gates, (retrospective).

Wisborough Green