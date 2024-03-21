Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birdham

BI/24/00468/ELD: Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of caravan to accommodate a seasonal agricultural worker.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/24/00502/FUL: Court Barn, Court Barn Road. Replacement dwelling, outbuilding and associated works (approved under BI/21/02858/FUL and varied by BI/22/01621/FUL) - Variation of Condition 2 of planning BI/22/01621/FUL - To reference changes to increased height and depth of chimney, addition of a new window to west elevation at ground floor level and storage mezzanine to garage annexe - variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission BI/23/01051/FUL to add a solar array on the roof.

BI/24/00566/DOM: Salthouse, Martins Lane. Outbuilding to form annexe and incidental space to Salthouse with associated works.

Bosham

BO/24/00295/FUL: Bosham Reach, Shore Road. Change use of land to residential curtilage and construction of hard surfaced tennis court with fencing.

BO/24/00312/DOM: Corner Cottage, High Street. Replacement extension and alterations to the rear, including the insertion of dormer windows, reinstatement of a chimney to the side and replace shutters on south elevation. Replacement of flint boundary wall with widened access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BO/24/00313/LBC: Corner Cottage, High Street. Replacement extension and alterations to the rear, including the insertion of dormer windows, reinstatement of a chimney to the side and replace shutters on south elevation. Replacement of flint boundary wall with widened access.

BO/24/00475/PA14J: Ham Farm, Main Road. Roof mounted solar installation and equipment on the existing pack-house for 365.00 kWp.

Chichester

CC/23/02607/FUL: Land Adjacent To 30 - 37 Royal Close. Erection of 1 no. dwelling attached to existing flats 30-37 Royal Close.

CC/23/02608/FUL: Land To The Rear Of 3 York Road. Erection of 2 no. 1-bed flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00258/DOM: 29 Cedar Drive. 1 no. dormer to rear elevation, 5 no. rooflights to front elevation and alterations to roof to include gable end.

CC/24/00473/FUL: Public Conveniences, Tower Street. Demolition of existing public conveniences and construction of a boundary fence to neighbouring property.

CC/24/00511/FUL: Wrenford Centre, Terminus Road. Demolition of all existing buildings and structures and development of the land to provide 3 no. industrial buildings for use within Use Classes E(g)(iii)/B2/B8, along with associated car parking, cycle parking and refuse stores - Variation of Conditions 2 and 20 of planning permission CC/21/02094/FUL - to allow revised site layout to provide an electric substation and revised landscaping proposal.

CC/24/00671/TCA: 18 New Park Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Snowy Mespilus tree (T1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00542/PLD: 121 Worcester Road. Change use of existing attached garage to create habitable accommodation with raised garage roof height and infill existing front porch. Various alterations and additions to fenestration including replacement of garage door with new front entrance, additional ground floor window to north-east elevation, first floor window to north-west elevation, and new patio doors and lowered cill height to 1 no. ground floor window on south-west elevation.

CC/24/00600/TPA: Communal Land, Baytree Close. Reduce 9 no. Sycamore trees back to previous points. Subject to 61/00133/TPO.

CC/24/00608/TCA: 38 Whyke Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 3m and reduce all sectors by up to 2.5m on 4 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T1-T4) and height reduce by 2.6m and reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no. Pittasporum tree (T5).

CC/24/00609/TPA: Havenstoke Park, Connolly Way. Reduce south sector by 50% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T153). Crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T159). Pollard down to 3m-4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T174). Re-pollard down to 1m above old pollard points on 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T200). All 4 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/00638/DOM: 93 St James Road. Single storey rear extension and car port.

CC/24/00639/TCA: Land Adjacent To Mount Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Gingko tree (T1) and reduce south sector by 2m on 1 no. Conifer tree (T2).

Compton

SDNP/24/00830/HOUS: Brandy Mount, The Green To Fernbeds Lane. Various alterations to include replacement single storey side extension.

SDNP/24/01048/APNB: Locksash Farm, Locksash Lane, West Marden. New agricultural building for the storage of grain and machinery.

Donnington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D/24/00573/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Replace existing lead roof.

Earnley

E/24/00630/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Demolition of existing modern side extension and replacement extension to east elevation to form boot-room.

E/24/00634/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Demolition of existing modern side extension and replacement extension to east elevation to form boot-room.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/00877/HOUS: Old Stables, Hollist Lane. Demolition of conservatory and shower room. Two storey side and rear extension, single storey front extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/01027/HOUS: 74 Henley Old Road, Henley. Repair and rebuilding of stone boundary wall.

SDNP/24/01028/LIS: 74 Henley Old Road, Henley. Repair and rebuilding of stone boundary wall.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/01104/APNR: Siblands Farm, Church Road to Ebernoe Road. Proposed access track to farmyard and barns.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/01011/OHL: Treyford Cottage, Grevatts Lane, Treyford. Electricity Act 1989: Overhead Lines - removing overhead lines and 5 no. poles, re-positioning pole P4965 approximately 65m further west and replacement 1 no. pole. Re-positioning pole P23124 approximately 6m further north and replacement 1 no. pole. Replacing Pole P4969 to become terminal pole to connect the cables at eastern end. Replacing Poles P4974 and P4975 and reconfiguring equipment mounted on them.

Fernhurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00740/HOUS: Sheps Hollow, A286 Whites Lane To Henley Old Road, Henley Common. Extension to outbuilding with adjoining plant room.

SDNP/24/01037/OHL: Shalford Ridge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Relocation of existing low voltage electricity pole.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00521/TCA: Mill Pond Cottage, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to crown raise (all round) by 10.5m to 3 no Chestnut trees (T1, T2, T3).

FB/24/00651/DOM: 16 Knott Gardens. Single storey rear and side extension.

Fittleworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00820/FUL: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Erection of a lead clad roof over steps between the kitchen and the barn.

Funtington

FU/24/00038/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of a caravan for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/01049/OHL: Ambersham Common, New Road. Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 - the replacement of five (5) electricity wood poles and associated stays supporting a 33kV overhead line on the Midhurst-Haslingbourne 33kV Circuit on Ambersham Common SSSI nr. Hoyle, West Sussex requiring vehicle access and excavation on Ambersham Common SSSI.

Hunston

HN/24/00454/FUL: Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm. Erection of a replacement section of safety fence netting with 3 no. support towers.

Kirdford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KD/24/00549/ELD: High Barn Farm, Plaistow Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of parcel of land/garden at High Barn Farm as residential curtilage.

KD/24/00559/PA14J: Kirdford Village Hall, Village Road. Installation of an array of 30 solar photovoltaic panels (1m set back from roof edge and not more than 200mm above the plane of the roof) on the south facing roof slope.

KD/24/00575/FUL: Kirdford Village Hall, Village Road. Single storey side extension to provide improved toilet facilities and accessible facilities for disabled people.

Lavant

SDNP/24/00976/APNB: Yarbrook Farm, A286 Chilgrove Road To Binderton Lane. Replacement 1 no. agricultural building.

Milland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/00950/TPO: Squirrels, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Fell 2 no. Hemlock trees (T1 & T2). Subject to 60/00710/TPO. (In area A1).

Petworth

SDNP/24/00148/HOUS: Fox Cottage, A272 Brinksole Lane to Wakestone Lane, Foxhill. Replacement garage with single garage and workshop.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00220/HOUS: Yew Tree Cottage, London Road. Replacement Garage/Workshop.

Selsey

SY/24/00470/DOM: Seascape, 49A Clayton Road. Proposed single storey front extension, removal of chimney stack, changes to dormer window and replacement of tiles and cladding. New rear decking and pergola. Erection of 2 no. sheds and 1 no. Greenhouse, addition of new seating areas.

Southbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SB/24/00631/PA1A: 235 Main Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 7.77m (b) maximum height - 2.85m (c) height at eaves - 2.65m.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/00834/TCA: Old Rectory, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. limbs at 6m height on north-eastern sector on 1 no. Red Oak tree.

Tangmere

TG/23/02596/DOM: 17 Nettleton Avenue. Two storey side extension and front entrance canopy.

TG/24/00551/TCA: 3 Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 20 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as T01/TL01 & T02/TL02).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TG/24/00640/TPA: 3 Meadowside Walk. Feel 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Subject to 95/01027/TPO.

West Dean

SDNP/24/00777/LIS: Binderton House, Binderton Lane, Binderton. To add two layers of 12.5mm fireboard throughout the basement ceiling with tape joints and paint.

SDNP/24/01058/TCA: Stable Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1).

West Wittering

WW/24/00265/PLD: The Roost, Elms Ride. Replace 9 no. UPVC casement windows with double glazed wooden casement windows, demolish existing conservatory on north elevation, increase size of 1 no. window opening on north elevation and 2 no. window openings on west elevation, replace 1 no. window on west elevation with door opening and porch to form a new main entrance, replace existing UPVC French doors with wooden doors, and UPVC roof lantern on front elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/24/00601/TCA: Beaufort House, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Birch tree (T1).

Westbourne

WE/24/00367/FUL: Woodlands Rest, Hambrook Hill North, Hambrook. Proposed change of use to one half of existing agricultural storage unit to class B2 (general industrial).

WE/24/00546/DOM: Kardamon Meade, 12 New Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey extension, linking the main dwelling and existing outbuilding.

WE/24/00659/FUL: Little Hambrook Farm, Common Road, Hambrook. Demolition of existing building and erection of replacement dwelling - variation of condition 2 to planning permission WE/22/02555/FUL - Amendments to the approved drawings.

Westhampnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WH/24/00576/PLD: Middle Furlong, Westerton Lane, Westerton. Proposed lawful development - single story east side extension, including a new 1 no. north facing window.

Wisborough Green