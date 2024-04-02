Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosham

BO/24/00408/DOM: Curlew House, Bosham Lane. Erection of lean to greenhouse.

Planning applications

BO/24/00498/DOM: Strange Hall South, Walton Lane. Demolition of a potting shed, construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 3 no. skylights to the existing roof, replacement of single-glazed windows and conservatory with double-glazing.

BO/24/00499/LBC: Strange Hall South, Walton Lane. Demolition of a potting shed, construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 3 no. skylights to the existing roof, replacement of single-glazed windows and conservatory with double-glazing and internal alterations.

BO/24/00662/TPA: Southfield Industrial Park, Delling Lane. Reduce south sector to give 1.5m clearance (from roof of unit) on group of mixed species trees (on north side of unit 1) (quoted as G7/944), reduce west sector to give 2m clearance (from roof of unit) on group of Common beech trees (on east side of unit 7) (quoted as G9/946), reduce secondary stem on west sector by 3m on 1 no. Common beech tree (quoted as T10/947) and fell 1 no. Monterey cypress tree, all within Area, A1 subject to BO/99/00088/TPO.

BO/24/00713/OBG: Land North Of Highgrove Farm, Main Road. Discharge of obligation schedule 1 part 1A paragraph 1.5 of S106 agreement dated 12/10/2023 (BO/21/00571/FUL).

Bury

SDNP/24/01121/APNB: Land East of Flint Acre Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. New agricultural building.

Chichester

CC/24/00545/TPA: Eastgate Court, The Hornet. Remove 2 no. branches on northern sector by 2m on 1 no. Horse chestnut (T1). Crown reduce by 2.5m, remove branch stub on western sector, reduce crown overall back to previous points and height reduce by 4m. Width reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Sweet chestnut (T3), within Area, A1 subject to 58/00145/TPO.

CC/24/00565/TCA: Police Station, 105 Kingsham Road. Notification of intention fell 2 no. Ash trees (T5 and T6).

CC/24/00632/DOM: 75 Westgate. Single storey rear wrap around extension and garage conversion, with an addition of roof lights and a roof lantern.

CC/24/00654/LBC: 5A Northgate. Remedial repairs to existing pitched roof, and front facade flint work.

CC/24/00678/ADJ: Haven Road, between the A281 Guildford Road and the A29 Stane Street and Naldretts Lane. Application Number: TRO/HOR2310/RC. To introduce a permanent Order under the provisions of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to extend the 40mph speed limit on Haven Road so that it runs between the A281 Guildford Road and the A29 Stane Street and to introduce a 40mph speed limit on the entire length of Naldretts Lane.

CC/24/00681/ADJ: A281 Guildford Road, from the Surrey County boundary to Bucks Green and on the northern extent of Tismans Common south of the A281. Application Number: TRO/HOR2311/RC. To introduce a 40mph speed limit on the length of the A281 Guildford Road from the Surrey County boundary to the existing 30mph speed limit in Bucks Green and on the northern extent of Tismans Common south of the A281.

CC/24/00676/TPA: 5 Stavely Gardens. Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Sycamore tree within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/00687/TPA: Garden House, The Avenue. Prune stems by 4m on 1 no. English oak tree (T2) - subject to 70/00194/TPO.

CC/24/00695/TPA: 14 Graffham Close. Crown reduce by 1.5m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Cedar tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/00074/FUL: Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club, Oaklands Way. Replace 24 flood lights on tennis courts with LED lights. No changes to height or location.

CC/24/00443/DOM: 38 Beech Avenue. Addition of a lean-to on the east elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00664/FUL: Grey Thatch, Harbour Way, Chidham. Replacement dwelling, remodelling of existing garage to ancillary accommodation for use in connection with the host house, outbuilding, alterations to ground levels and associated works.

CH/24/00523/DOM: Drifters Reach, Drift Lane, Bosham. Demolish existing single storey garage/workshop and replace with new garage/workshop to ground floor with addition of second floor to accommodate new gymnasium/office/games room and shower room.

Earnley

E/24/00629/PA3Q: 105 First Avenue, Almodington. Change of use of existing agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01113/TPO: The Orchard, 23 Midhurst Road. Reduce eastern canopy by 2m to 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Subject to 69/00457/TPO within area A1.

Funtington

SDNP/24/01032/TCA: Goodgers Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and widths by 1m on 1 no. Olive tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Italian Cypress tree (T2).

Lavant

SDNP/24/00771/HOUS: The Rubbing House, Town Lane, Singleton. Amendments to the previously permitted dormers and roof terrace, to form new bedroom in existing habitable roof space.

SDNP/24/01095/HOUS: 16 Lower Road, East Lavant. Proposed front porch, double-storey side and rear extensions to the dwelling, removal of existing pigsty building and reconstruction of the outbuilding.

Loxwood

LX/24/00558/FUL: Loxwood Garage, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Erection of 5 no. dwellings following demolition of 4 no. existing buildings.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00925/TPO: Land South of 3 St Johns Close. Coppice by 95% of 10 no. Alder trees (stems) and 1 no. Sycamore trree within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/87/00687/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00585/HOUS: Woodside, Fyning Lane. Stripping and raising of side extension roof, alterations to front porch, addition of air source heat pumps and adjustments to various window sizes and locations. Demolition of existing lean-to extension.

Selsey

SY/24/00658/DOM: 92 Ursula Avenue North. Demolition of existing ground floor extensions and construction of new single storey side and rear extensions.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00056/DOM: Furze House, Chichester Road. External staircase on Western end to first floor, hip roof above staircase. Construction of Flat roof tile hung Dormer to the South. Retrospective permission for 2 no. velux skylights.

Southbourne

SB/24/00663/ELD: 7 Eastfield Close. Existing lawful development of permission 20/03381/DOM - development and meaningful start has commenced in accordance with condition 1.

SB/24/00191/DOM: 28 Garsons Road. Erection of part single storey, part 2 storey rear extension, erection of 2 storey side extension and associated works.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/00714/ADJ: Land South of Summer Lane, Pagham. Application Number: P/15/24/OUT. Outline application with some matters reserved for a proposed residential development of up to 120 No dwellings including means of access into the site (not internal roads), with all other matters (relating to appearance, landscaping, scale and layout) reserved. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and affects a Public Right of Way.

Tillington

SDNP/24/00764/LIS: 6 Park Terrace. Demolition of rear porch and erection of single storey extension, formation of ground floor toilet. Renewal of front door and frame, demolition of existing workshop and erection of 1 no. garden room.

SDNP/24/01072/APNDEM: Upperton Farm, Southern England Wines, Willetts Lane, Upperton. Prior notification for the demolition of 1 no. redundant storage building.

SDNP/24/01073/APNB: Upperton Farm, Southern England Wines, Willetts Lane, Upperton. 1 no. building for agricultural use, providing staff facilities and ancillary office space for the viticulture agricultural business.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00525/TCA: Itchenor Sailing Club, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lime trees (T1 & T2).

WI/24/00688/FUL: Greenleas, Itchenor Road. Replacement 1 no. dwelling and garage (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission WI/23/02368/FUL-To include the addition of a garden store outbuilding, ancillary to the main dwelling).

West Wittering

WW/24/00202/DOM: Tingles, 12 The Crescent. Replace slate and asphalt flat roof with pitched zinc roof with increased roof height. Installation of cladding to all elevations. Replacement of existing detached double garage, new garden store and veranda.

WW/24/00361/DOM: Little Rumford, 2 Russell Road. Demolition of front conservatory and rear detached garage. Single storey front and rear extensions and side entrance porch.

Wisborough Green

SDNP/24/00482/HOUS: Burdocks, Fittleworth Road. Erection of 1 no. four-bay garage.

SDNP/24/00974/CND: Old Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Proposed 1 no. new greenhouse. Rebuild existing garage substantially on the same footprint, but pivoted round to be better orientated - Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 of householder permission SDNP/22/03131/HOUS - to allow the incorporation of solar panels to be installed on the roof of the approved garage building.

Woolbeding With Redford