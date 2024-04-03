Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bury

SDNP/24/01097/HOUS: Field House, Bury Road. Single storey rear extension and rendering to all existing external walls.

Planning applications

Chichester

CC/24/00115/FUL: The Chichester Foyer, Velyn Avenue. Change of use from C2 to class C3 dwellings to create 23 no. flats, with associated works.

CC/24/00532/FUL: Nando's, Chichester Gate. External alterations to existing restaurant and external seating area.

CC/24/00533/ADV: Nando's, Chichester Gate. 1 no. illuminated menu board and 1 no. internally-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/24/00679/LBC: Edes House, West Street. External repairs and maintenance works to the building.

CC/24/00745/DOM: The Light House, Chestnut Avenue. Demolition of existing porch, front extension, partial conversion of existing garage into 1 bedroom annex, replacement windows and replacement timber cladding - Removal of condition 2 to planning permission CC/23/02447/DOM - Revised veranda layout, cladding and fenestration.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00696/FUL: Mans Rest, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land as a travelling showpersons site. (Variation of condition 8 of permission 22/02136/FUL - additional 1 no. static caravan).

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/01090/HOUS: Bittlesfield, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Replacement double garage and workshop/store.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01165/TCA: Westcombe House, Snipe Road, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to fell 8 no. Conifer trees.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00670/FUL: 1 Black Boy Court, Main Road. Creation of driveway and parking space, dropped kerb, alterations to boundary treatment and landscaping.

FB/24/00708/DOM: Elmfield, Creek End. Conversion of garage building to ancillary accommodation for a live in carer.

FB/24/00747/DOM: 4 Barker Close. Proposed Loft Conversion with Associated Alterations.

Harting

SDNP/24/01154/HOUS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Widen southern driveway access and replacement timber gate and posts. Remove northern driveway access and curved flint-work sections and replace with a flint wall, with timber gate and steps down to yard. Remove Southernmost existing access and continued section of flint wall inserted. New timber gate for existing northernmost access.

SDNP/24/01155/LIS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Widen southern driveway access and replacement timber gate and posts. Remove northern driveway access and curved flint-work sections and replace with a flint wall, with timber gate and steps down to yard. Remove Southernmost existing access and continued section of flint wall inserted. New timber gate for existing northernmost access.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/01183/TCA: 1 Leggs Farm Cottage, Leggs Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as T1).

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/00658/FUL: Land South of Stonefield, Linchmere Common Road. Installation of no. 15 solar panels.

SDNP/24/00778/TCA: Dormer Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by 11m on 3 no. Sweet chestnut trees and 1 no. Oak tree (1), reduce 1 no. stem on south west sector by approx. 2-3m (leaving an overall height of up to 7-8m) on 1 no. Eucryptia Columnar tree (2), height reduce by approx. 2.5m on 1 no. Variegated holly tree (3), and fell 1 no. Acer tree (4).

Midhurst

SDNP/24/00439/LIS: Lilac Cottage, Knockhundred Row. Change of use from dwellinghouse to use as community space, with reinstatement of lime plaster to kitchen walls using lath and lime technique.

Milland

SDNP/24/00996/HOUS: Fern Bank, Borden Lane, Borden. Outdoors swimming pool and pool building.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00541/DOM: Fairosa, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Retrospective erection of fencing set back from front boundary in line with neighbours fence/hedge either side of property. Proposed erection of a front driveway entrance gate.

PS/24/00722/DOM: Ingots, Chalk Road, Ifold. Single storey extension to existing garage.

Selsey

SY/24/00190/DOM: Little Alnwick, Byways. Proposed single storey side and rear extension.

SY/24/00496/FUL: Park Farm, Park Lane. Construction of a 3 storey 70 bed care home (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SY/20/00085/FUL - Amendments to approved drawings to include kitchen extract screening).

SY/24/00570/DOM: Dane Croft, 3 Danefield Road. New rear extension to existing bungalow with part pitched and part flat roof. New flat roof over bay window at the front elevation, cladding to the front, side and rear elevations and re-location of existing drive and vehicle access from public highway.

Singleton

SDNP/24/01139/CND: Sunnyhurst, Paddock Lane. 1 no. 3 bedroom detached dwelling with detached garage to supersede previous full planning approval for 1 no. 4 bedroom replacement dwelling with detached garage (under SDNP/18/01390/FUL). (Variation of condition 6 of permission SDNP/22/05832/FUL- alternative surface water drainage).

Southbourne

SB/24/00492/TPA: Land West/North-West Of Bourne View, 44 Penny Lane. Reduce east and south-east sectors by approx. 1m (overhanging adjacent access and driveway) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to SB/20/00203/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/01206/TCA: Iping Mill, Iping Lane, Iping. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash Tree.

Tangmere

TG/24/00753/OBG: Land West Of Little Paddocks, City Fields Way. Discharge of obligations at schedule 1 paragraph 3.2 and 5.4 of the S106 agreement dated 24/07/2019 (18/03143/FUL) relating to Open Space & Unadopted Roads.

West Wittering

WW/24/00560/DOM: 6 Marine Close. Extensions, Front Porch, New Vehicle Access, New Boundary Treatments.