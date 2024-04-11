Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district.
Chichester
CC/24/00501/ADV: Homebase, Barnfield Drive. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign, 7 no. non-illuminated fascia signs and 4 no. non-illuminated free-standing signs in steel frames.
CC/24/00619/FUL: 3 Ambassador House, Crane Street. Remove existing shop front metal design and replace with wooden panelled design.
CC/24/00620/ADV: 3 Ambassador House, Crane Street. Remove existing shop front metal design and replace with wooden panelled design.
CC/24/00746/FUL: 13A Oving Road. Change of use from Suis Generis (hot food takeway) to Class E to facilitate an estate agents. New flat roofing arrangement to rear and infill courtyard with associated internal alterations. - Removal of condition 2 to planning permission CC/23/02560/FUL. Substitute drawings to allow demolition and reconstruction of outbuilding.
CC/24/00755/FUL: 34 South Street. Installation of a roof window.
CC/24/00792/DOM: 37 Plainwood Close. Proposed single storey front infill extension, rear two storey extension and internal alterations.
CC/24/00799/PLD: 9 Parklands Road. Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/24/00784/FUL: Springfield, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Erection of 1. no 3 bed dwelling.
Donnington
D/24/00749/FUL: Bridge Courtyard, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing agricultural building and replace with 1 no. detached dwelling with associated garden, driveway and other works, following approval of for two semi-detached dwellings under permission reference D/22/00952/FUL.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/24/00736/DOM: Bahati, 14 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Extend and convert existing garage, rear extension, fenestration alterations.
EWB/24/00750/FUL: Downview Recreation Ground, Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Removal of existing skate park and relocation of new skate park with associate works.
EWB/24/00763/FUL: 50 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling, landscaping, parking and associated works.
Fernhurst
SDNP/24/01273/LDP: 62 Nappers Wood. Proposed lawful development - proposed front porch.
Fittleworth
SDNP/24/01120/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Replacement of part of the existing timber dining room floor with a solid floor.
Harting
SDNP/24/01281/PA3R: Manor Farm Grain Store, Putmans Lane, West Harting. Changes of use from agriculture to a flexible commercial use (including mixed Class E (giii) Light Industrial Use and Class B8 Storage and Distribution Use).
Hunston
HN/24/00354/FUL: Western Farm And Eastern Cotttage, 1 & 2 Watery Lane. Installation of horizontal cladding to all elevations with adjustment to roof verge.
Lavant
SDNP/24/01178/FUL: 51 & 52 Mid Lavant. Use of property as a dwelllinghouse (independent from Rooks Hill).
Milland
SDNP/24/01040/HOUS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road. Demolition of existing two-storey extension replaced with new two-storey extension on northern elevation, replacement porch on west elevation and replacement roof over bow window on south elevation.
SDNP/24/01041/LIS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road. Demolition of existing two-storey extension replaced with new two-storey extension on northern elevation, replacement porch on west elevation and replacement roof over bow window on south elevation, and associated internal alterations.
SDNP/24/01277/TPO: Yorklands, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Fell 1 no. Eastern Hemlock tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to ML/60/00710/TPO.
Petworth
SDNP/24/00918/FUL: Petworth House, Church Street. New portland stone steps to embankments of the south terrace.
SDNP/24/00919/LIS: Petworth House, Church Street. New portland stone steps to embankments of the south terrace.
Selsey
SY/24/00737/DOM: 51 Grafton Road.Single storey side extension.
Sidlesham
SI/24/00826/PA3Q: Meadowcroft Nursery, Lockgate Road. Class Q(b) Application for Prior Approval - Change of Use of Agricultural Building [Former Piggery] from Agriculture to 1 no. Dwelling (C3 USe Class).
SI/24/00795/FUL: Land North Of 66 Street End Lane. Erection of 1 no. 1 bed dwelling and 1 no. 2 bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval SI/20/00046/PA3Q.
Southbourne
SB/24/00767/PA1A: 7 Manor Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.3m (b) maximum height - 3.45m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.
Tangmere
TG/24/00760/DOM: 3 Tangmere Road. Demolition of 3 bay garage, erection of a single garage, internal alterations with a single storey extention.
West Itchenor
WI/24/00648/DOM: Harbour View, Itchenor Road. Erection of a tennis court ancillary to an existing dwelling (previously approved under application ref. WI/21/03545/FUL). Widening of existing means of access to provide additional vehicular access from Itchenor Road.
West Wittering
WW/24/00667/DOM: Camber Court, Rookwood Lane. Refurbishment of existing house with development of a partial first floor roof space to habitable accommodation. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/00687/DOM - Reduction in area of loft space. Addition of 8 no. rooflights. Internal layout changes. Roof finish from cedar to slate. Omission of 4 no. dormer windows and zinc gable/ verge ends in favour of timber cladding. Changes to fenestration).
WW/24/00685/DOM: 31 Howard Avenue. Side and rear ground floor extensions, reconfiguration and fenestration alterations, PV panels. New porch. Demolition of 1 no. existing outbuilding and erection of 1 no. outbuilding and 1 no. shed.
WW/24/00693/DOM: Hobert House, 19 The Crescent. Single storey rear and side extension with revised fenestration.
WW/24/00809/PLD: 10 Cakeham Way. Erection of a single storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory.
Westhampnett
WH/24/00758/FUL: Land To The Rear Of 26 Coach Road (North). Erection of a single storey new build house with private garden, parking court and associated works.
SDNP/23/05282/FUL: Existing Car Parks and Camping Grounds, Land North of New Road, Goodwood. Hard surfacing of existing routes and trackways within land used for car parking and camping grounds in association with major Goodwood Events.
Woolbeding With Redford
SDNP/24/01247/TCA: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 10m on 1 no. Lime tree (T1). Reduce 1 no. branch on south-west sector (over footpath) by 3m on 1 no. Catalpa tree (T2).