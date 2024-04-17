Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birdham

BI/24/00727/FUL: Pinks Four, Bell Lane. Change of use of land for the provision of six pitches for gypsies and travellers including associated access tracks, parking and turning areas.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/24/00277/DOM: Crab Apple Cottage, Lower Hone Lane. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding for use as boathouse, garage, home office and ancillary accommodation.

BO/24/00776/DOM: Stumps Barn, Stumps Lane. Changes to fenestration to North elevation.

BO/24/00777/DOM: Stumps Barn, Stumps Lane. Replacement external decking to West elevation.

Chichester

CC/24/00447/LBC: 61 South Street. Redecoration of frontage including change of colour, and replacement signage.

CC/24/00719/TCA: Bishops Palace Garden, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Laurel trees, 1 no. Prunus tree and 1 no. Cornus tree.

CC/24/00742/FUL: Aldi, Unit B, Barnfield Drive. Extension of plant area to rear of existing store.

CC/24/00768/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. Application under S73 to vary Reserved Matters approval 21/00460/REM. Variation of conditions 1, 2, 13 16 and 20 of permission 21/00460/REM to enable amendments to the design and layout of the community building and associated dual use car park elements of the Local Centre (no amendments proposed to other elements of the wider Local Centre).

CC/24/00822/LBC: 67 East Street. Internal shop fitting works including decoration, new lights and a new merchandise display unit. New shop front signage.

CC/24/00824/TCA: Land North Of Northleigh House, County Hall, Tower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acacia tree (quoted as 0TVG).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00636/FUL: Plot A, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. 1 no. additional travellers caravan pitch consisting of 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. touring caravan and associated works.

CH/24/00721/DOM: 32 The Avenue, Hambrook. Addition of single storey extension with dormer roof accommodation above plus new garage with dormer roof above.

Cocking

SDNP/24/01166/HOUS: Flint House, A286 The Croft To Bex Lane, Cocking Causeway. Creation of an additional ground floor door to the side garden, set back from the front elevation.

Donnington

D/24/00846/TPA: 4 Stockbridge Gardens. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to CC/63/00385/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00366/DOM: Summer House, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey side extension and single storey rear garden room extension.

EWB/24/00536/DOM: Brackle, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing attached garage, replaced with 1 no. detached single garage. Proposed extensions to south, east and north elevations, 1 no. roof lantern to north elevation and 3 no. roof lights to east elevation, with various changes including alterations and additions to fenestration and associated roof works.

EWB/24/00761/ELD: Byways, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Existing lawful development certificate for the change of use of outbuilding to use a single dwellinghouse [Use Class C3].

EWB/24/00845/PA3MA: Office, Flat 3, Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering. Prior Approval for Change of use from Class E (Office) to C3 (Dwellinghouse) and associated works to building that has change of use permitted under Class MA.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/00821/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Erection of a lead clad roof over steps between the kitchen and the barn.

Funtington

SDNP/24/01455/HOUS: Mount Nelson, Down Street, West Ashling. Installation of free-standing single-glazed greenhouse to front garden.

Graffham

SDNP/24/00739/FUL: Glebeland, Graffham Road, East Lavington. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached store and erection of replacement dwelling and detached store.

Harting

SDNP/24/01130/FUL: Garretts Copse, Moorhen Lane, South Harting. Change of use from agricultural land to a dog walking paddock with associated parking.

SDNP/24/01368/LIS: Kent and Cole Cottage, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Remove single story extension on southern elevation. Make good existing arched opening to original southern wall, replace timber double doors with Uvpc double glazing, insert 1 no. fan light above and new 1 no. window to northern elevation to Cole Cottage. Add a pair of timber doors to western facing rear, infill with brick existing door to its southern side and add a partition wall on the line of the back wall to create an externally accessible storage space to Kent Cottage.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/01232/HOUS: Willards, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Erection of 1 no. carport and hardstanding area.

SDNP/24/01340/LDP: Penwith Cottage, Penwith Drive, Hammer. New Annex to facilitate a gym and home office.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01375/TCA: Carron Tudor, Carron Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to the knuckles) leaving a height of 4m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Petworth

SDNP/24/01424/LDP: The Old Tanneries, Byworth Road, Byworth. Installation of below ground pool.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00464/PA3Q: Sparrwood Farm, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Rogate

SDNP/24/01237/FUL: Wenham Edge, Durleighmarsh. Erection of 2 no. timber frame barns for log storage (small) and machinery and equipment storage (large).

SDNP/24/01374/HOUS: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Proposed garage, leisure building and swimming pool.

Selsey

SY/24/00353/DOM: 95 East Street. Proposed single storey extension to rear of existing semi detached house.

SY/24/00384/DOM: Royston, 53 Clayton Road. Change use of existing garage to create ancillary annexe, including extension to west elevation, porch to south elevation and various alterations including changes to fenestration. Relocation of existing garden shed.

SY/24/00796/DOM: 24 Wellington Gardens. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00733/FUL: Porthole Barn, Ham Lane. Change of use of agricultural building and adjoining land to C3 single dwellinghouse with associated parking. Replacement roof including part-increase in roof ridge height, and addition of ten conservation-style rooflights to facilitate the creation of a first floor. Part infilling of southern wing. Raising of existing floor level, and insertion/enlargement of windows to all elevations.

Southbourne

SB/24/00843/DOM: 6 Harcourt Crescent. Proposed (part) garage conversion.

Tangmere

TG/24/00816/DOM: 63 Garland Square. Ground floor rear extension.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/01346/HOUS: 2 Mill Hatch, Terwick Lane, Trotton. Single storey rear and side extension and 1 no. new window to first floor (East Elevation).

West Lavington

SDNP/24/00343/TPO: The Well House, Chichester Road. Reduce western sector by approx 1m on 9 no. Yew trees. Reduce height by approx 4m (previous wound point), crown lift to approx 5.5m on 1 no Horse Chestnut tree (T15), subject to WL/89/01104/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/24/00720/FUL: Thessaly, Roman Landing. Replacement dwelling and associated works (renewal of permission 21/01250/FUL).

Wisborough Green

WR/24/00848/PLD: 1 & 2 Orfold Farm Cottages, Billingshurst Road. Proposed lawful development certificate for the amalgamation of 2 no. dwelling houses (1 & 2 Orfold Farm Cottages) into 1 no. dwelling with no external changes.

Woolbeding With Redford