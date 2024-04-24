Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appledram

AP/24/00644/FUL: Land At The Stable Church Road. Construction of 1 no. greenhouse.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/24/00732/DOM: 18 Fairfield Road. Single storey side extension, new rear terrace, re-cladding, alterations to roof, enlarging dormer, replace roof tiles with slates, removal of chimney, PV panels on roof. Erection of 1 no. single garage and air source heat pump and 1 no. shed.

Bury

SDNP/24/01467/TCA: Papplewick, Houghton Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (quoted as X) and reduce height by up to 1m on 1 no. Cherry Laurel Hedge (quoted as H1).

Chichester

CC/24/00690/FUL: Unit 2 West, 66 Bognor Road. Change of use to allow flexible permission for either Class B8 with trade counter use or Class E(a) use for the sale of bulky retail goods.

CC/24/00756/TPA: Car Park, Chichester Gate. Prune 30 no. mixed species trees by 2m (quoted as group G1) and reduce height by 1.5m 6 no. Holly trees (quoted as group G8). Subject to 98/00308/TPO.

CC/24/00766/FUL: Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres. Cladding of an existing music block building, fenestration changes, new signage and 2 no. external condenser units.

CC/24/00802/FUL: 3 Lavant Road. Demolition of the existing dwelling and outbuildings and the construction of 6 no. flats with associated car parking and external works.

CC/24/00804/FUL: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road. Erection of new temporary performance space to the south of Chichester Festival Theatre.

CC/24/00830/DOM: 22 Bridge Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

CC/24/00817/ADV: 67 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/24/00821/FUL: 67 East Street. Internal shop fitting works including decoration, new lights and a new merchandise display unit. New shop front signage.

Compton

SDNP/24/00574/FUL: Littlegreen School, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road. Installation of secure fencing, access gates and CCTV cameras.

SDNP/24/00575/LIS: Littlegreen School, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road. Installation of secure fencing, access gates and CCTV cameras.

Donnington

D/24/00870/PLD: 2A Grenville Gardens. Single storey rear extension.

Duncton

SDNP/24/01359/TCA: South Corner, High Street. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Yew trees and 2 no. Holly trees and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Yew tree.

Eartham

SDNP/24/00364/FUL: Home Farm House, Eartham Lane. Change of use of existing agricultural building to farm/estate office with associated alterations including new porch extension to north elevation and alterations and additions to fenestration on north, east and south elevations including installation of solar panels to roof on south elevation.

SDNP/24/01517/TCA: Village Hall, Eartham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00851/DOM: Brackle, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed garden room.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/01551/APNR: Siblands Farm, Church Road to Ebernoe Road. Proposed access track to farmyard and barns.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01492/TPO: The Old Rectory, Church Road. Height reduce by ? metres on 1 no. Yew tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to 69/00458/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00674/DOM: Birches, 18 Newport Drive. Single storey front extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/01354/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Installation of pair of wrought iron gates.

Funtington

FU/24/00518/DOM: Send House, Salthill Road, Chichester. Replacement single-storey extensions on north and west elevations. Alterations to two-storey extension on west elevation and removal of existing bay window, replaced with sash windows. Erection of canopy over north entrance door and replacement of existing window with French doors on north elevation. Proposed replacement of outbuilding, with changed use of outbuilding and partial garage to create habitable accommodation with proposed covered link, ASHP and various additions and alterations to fenestration. Erection of enclosure to cover swimming pool. New entrance gates and widening of driveway, 2 no. additional parking spaces and landscaping.

FU/24/00519/LBC: Send House, Salthill Road, Chichester. Replacement single-storey extensions on north and west elevations. Alterations to two-storey extension on west elevation and removal of existing bay replaced with sash windows. Erection of canopy over north entrance door and replacement of existing window with French doors on north elevation. Interior alterations to ground floor including removal of 2 no. kitchen walls, reorientation of staircase, alteration to doorways and reopening of doorway into the courtyard, and alterations to first floor including removal of internal walls, widening of doorway and erection of new stud wall. Proposed replacement of outbuilding, with changed use of outbuilding and partial garage to create habitable accommodation with proposed covered link, ASHP and various additions and alterations to fenestration. Erection of enclosure to cover swimming pool. New entrance gates and widening of driveway, 2 no. additional parking spaces and landscaping.

SDNP/24/01336/FUL: Grange Farm Shop, Common Road. Insert of black painted metal flue through north plane of roof for wood stove.

SDNP/24/01337/LIS: Grange Farm Shop, Common Road. Insert of black painted metal flue through north plane of roof for wood stove.

Graffham

SDNP/24/01283/CND: Beck House, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Demolition and replacement of existing timber outbuilding to rear of dwelling and extension to garage at front. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/20/04464/HOUS - revised plans).

SDNP/24/01518/TCA: Hilton Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T1).

Hunston

HN/24/00735/ELD: Land South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road. Existing lawful development - change of use of building to 1 no. dwelling.

Kirdford

KD/24/00897/TCA: Bridgefoot Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Liriodendron tree (quoted as T1). Pollard down to 5m (above ground level) to last pruning points on 2 no. Weeping Willow trees (quoted as T2 & T3). Remove lowest branch on west sector (over driveway) on 1 no. Cedar tree (quoted as T4).

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/01601/OHL: Marley Lane. Install additional conductor within 11kV overhead line to upgrade line to three-phase (between Pole 62193 and Pole 10160 with five spans of overhead line, and dismantle 11kV overhead line (between Poles 10158 and Pole 10157). Replace wooden poles as needed, no replacements no more than 10% higher than existing poles.

Marden

SDNP/24/01511/CND: The Old Rectory, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Demolition of storeroom replaced with single storey extension to west elevation, replace window with door on west elevation and addition of 1 no. ground floor window on north elevation - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/04228/HOUS to remove access door to the north elevation and increase width of single storey extension with alterations to fenestration on south elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01404/TPO: Land North of 33A Elmleigh. Reduce height by 3m and reduce all sectors by 1.5m on 5 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1-T5). Reduce height by 3m and south sector by 4m (overhanging garden) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T6). All 6 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to MI/03/00707/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/24/01140/FUL: Durrants Farm, Fernhurst Road. Replace old grass court with new pickleball court.

Oving

O/24/00754/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. Application for approval of reserved matters (layout, appearance, scale and landscaping) following outline approval O/23/02329/OUT for the erection of a 3-storey hotel with ancillary restaurant, car and cycle parking and all associated works pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

O/24/00769/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. All outstanding Reserved Matters (layout, appearance, scale, and landscaping) for the erection of 1920sqm of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 floorspace (with ancillary trade counter) on Plot F (single unit) pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

O/24/00770/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. All outstanding Reserved Matters (layout, appearance, scale, and landscaping) for the erection of 1920sqm of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 floorspace (with ancillary trade counter) on Plot F (multi units) pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

O/24/00771/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. All outstanding Reserved Matters (layout, appearance, scale, and landscaping) for the erection of 1858sqm of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 floorspace (with ancillary trade counter) on Plot B2 pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

O/24/00780/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. All outstanding Reserved Matters (layout, appearance, scale, and landscaping) for the erection of 352.5sqm of Class A3/A5 floorspace (Roadside) and 128sqm A3 floorspace (Roadside) on Plot B1 pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

O/24/00781/REM: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. All outstanding Reserved Matters (layout, appearance, scale, and landscaping) for the erection of 230sqm of Class A3/A5 floorspace (Roadside) on Plot A pursuant to outline planning permission O/23/02329/OUT.

Petworth

SDNP/24/01284/FUL: Scout Hall, Sheepdown Drive. Demolition of existing buildings and construction of new Scout hut and external store.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/00873/DOM: 4 Oakdene Place, Ifold. Erection 1 no. garden shelter.

PS/24/00881/TPA: Owlswood, 7 The Close, Ifold. Reduce height by 3m and south sector by 1m on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T7 with Group G2) and crown reduce by up to 2.5m on 1 no. English Oak tree (T11). Both trees subject to PS/89/00786/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/24/01243/HOUS: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Replacement of existing garage building.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00872/DOM: Badgers Keep, 15B Chalk Lane. Single storey rear extension and side garage.

Southbourne

SB/24/00814/FUL: Timber Cottage, Lumley Road. Replacement dwelling.

SB/24/00844/PLD: Farthings, Apple Grove. Single storey rear extension.

SB/24/00860/PLD: 35 Kelsey Avenue. Proposed lawful development - outbuilding.

SB/24/00887/PA1A: Eastways, 4 Haslemere Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.7m (b) maximum height - 3.2m (c) height of eaves - 2.85m.'.

SB/24/00904/ELD: Green Roots, 231 - 233 Main Road. Existing lawful development certificate for activity in breach of Condition 4 on SB/96/01846/COU in excess of 10 years.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/01378/HOUS: Dundarroch, Wildham Lane. Works to convert existing incidental outbuilding to annexe ancillary to Dundarroch, with associated works.

Tangmere

TG/24/00759/FUL: 3 Tangmere Road. Erection of new dwelling and garage.

Westbourne

WE/24/00675/ELD: The Pines, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Existing lawful development - siting of caravan within curtilage of dwelling for purposes ancillary to dwelling.

WE/24/00806/FUL: Land South Of Racton View, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook. Change of use of land for the stationing of 9 no. caravans for residential purposes, erection of associated 9 no. utility buildings and associated landscaping.

WE/24/00862/DOM: Flint Cottage, North Street. Retrospective rear porch, loft conversion and garden home office.

WE/24/00876/TCA: Small Street Cottage, New Road. Notification of intention to pollard by 50% (leaving a height of 6m by 6m width) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Westhampnett

WH/24/00800/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Retention of temporary events structure and associated works (as approved under permission 22/00090/FUL) for the period of 1 year.