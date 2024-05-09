Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 1 and 8.

Bosham

BO/24/00979/TPA: Crab Apple Cottage, Lower Hone Lane. Reduce north stem widths by up to 4m, reduce south stem sub-stem to north-east at 2m (above ground level) east sector by up to 5m, reduce central stem sub-stem on south sector at 2m (above ground level) by 2m and reduce east sector by up to 3.5m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1). Reduce branch (southern stem) at 4m (above ground level) east and west sectors by up to 3m and reduce sub-stem at 1.5m (above ground level) by up to 6m on 1 no. Field Maple (T2). Reduce west sector by up to 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T3). Reduce east sector on north-east stem by up to 3.5m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T4). Reduce lowest branch at 5m on west sector by up to 3m on 1 no Field Maple tree (T5). Fell 2 no. Field Maple trees (T6 and T7). Reduce north-west stem by up to 7m and reduce width by up to 2m on south-east stem on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T8). Reduce west sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T9). Reduce west sector by up to 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T10). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T11). Reduce north-east limb at 8m by up to 5m and reduce remaining crown by up to 3m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T12). Reduce 1 no. limb at 3m on the western sector by up to 3m and reduce sub-stem at 1.5m on west sector by up to 4m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T13). Reduce north sector by up to 4m on (southern stem) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T14). Reduce north-west sector by up to 4m on no. Field Maple tree (T15). Reduce north-east sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T16). All 16 no. trees within Group, G2 subject to BO/04/00099/TPO.

Chichester

CC/24/00902/FUL: 21 And 25 Tollhouse Close. Addition of 1 no. window to Flat 21 (ground floor apartment) and 1 no. window to Flat 25 (third floor apartment, both on South Elevation.

CC/24/00960/TCA: 24 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.

CC/24/00964/TPA: 14 Harberton Crescent. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Sliver Birch tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 30% on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T2). Both trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/00966/TPA: The Queen Juliana Green, Whistler Avenue. Crown reduce by up to 1.5m (to suitable growth points), crown lift by up to 2.5m (over field) and by up to 5m (over highway) above ground level on 5 no. Horse Chestnut trees (quoted as T1 and T16-T19). Crown reduce by up to 2m (to suitable growth points), crown lift by up to 2.5m (over field) and by up to 5m (over highway) above ground level on 15 no. Lime trees (quoted as T2-T15 and T20). All 20 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/00786/DOM: 21 Chidham Lane, Chidham. Proposed first storey side extension, single storey rear extension, front entrance porch, loft conversion and associated works.

Donnington

D/24/00963/PLD: 41 Stockbridge Gardens. Removal of garage door and replace with window (front elevation). Replacement of existing doors with bifold doors (rear elevation).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00974/FUL: Hanneys, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, garaging and associated works (approved under EWB/21/03163/FUL (APP/L3815/W/22/3297436) as varied by EWB/23/01177/FUL - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission EWB/23/01177/FUL - fenestration alterations and change to configuration at rear.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01734/HOUS: Cobwebs, 14 The Green. Erection of replacement garage following demolition of existing garage.

Loxwood

LX/24/00906/DOM: Wagonswood, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Demolition of existing conservatory. Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and replacement of existing garage with carport and shed.

Marden

SDNP/24/01668/CND: The Old Rectory, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Demolition of storeroom replaced with single storey extension to west elevation, replace window with door on west elevation and addition of 1 no. ground floor window on north elevation - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Consent SDNP/23/04229/LIS to remove access door to the north elevation and increase width of single storey extension with alterations to fenestration on south elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01217/HOUS: 24 Park Crescent. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/01750/PNTEL: St Margarets Convent of Mercy, Little Ashfield. Regulation 5 of The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 - Installation of a 9m light pole (ref: ONEA72429893).

Milland

SDNP/24/01719/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, North of Maysleith, Milland Lane,. Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to Utilise Permitted Development Rights - removal and replacement of 2 no antennas, installation of 2 no. new equipment cabinets and other associated ancillary works (Ref: CHC063).

Selsey

SY/24/00787/DOM: 25 Albion Road. New front balcony facing sea front.

SY/24/00788/DOM: 27 Albion Road. New front balcony facing sea front.

SY/24/00789/DOM: 33 Albion Road. New front balcony facing sea front. Single storey side and rear extensions.

SY/24/00790/DOM: 31 Albion Road. New front balcony facing sea front.

SY/24/00808/DOM: 29 Albion Road. New front balcony facing sea front.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00886/DOM: Little Orchard, 74 Lockgate Road. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey side extension (part retrospective).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/01704/TCA: Winters Hill, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m on 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (quoted as T1).

West Itchenor

WI/24/00929/DOM: Old Haven, The Street, Itchenor. 1 no. dormer addition to the west side of the south pitch of the roof, alterations to the second floor dormer and alterations to the fenestration.

Wisborough Green