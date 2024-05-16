Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 8 and 15.

Appledram

AP/24/00785/FUL: Crouchers Farm, Birdham Road. Use of the field as a pick-your-own fruit farm. Erection of 20 no. covered polymer tunnels, with gravel car parking area and provision of temporary toilet facilities and the formation of a new access from Birdham Road (A286). (Variation of conditions 2, 9 and 15 of permission 20/00196/FUL - revised car parking layout and an extended opening season).

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/24/00823/FUL: 3 Ham Cottages, Main Road. Alteration and change use of existing garage and workshop to a beauty treatment studio with addition of associated parking.

Boxgrove

BX/24/01023/TPA: Land West Of Priory Close. Crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on west sector (over the footpath) on 25 no. Birch trees within Group, G1 subject to BX/85/00103/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/24/01697/FUL: Bury Ce Aided Primary School, West Burton Lane. Installation of a new modular classroom building, along with ramped access, steps, landscaping & link canopy.

Chichester

CC/24/00500/FUL: Homebase, Barnfield Drive. Use of part of existing car park (12 no. parking bays) for hand car wash comprising wet wash area, steel cabin, dry valeting area with canopy along with associated drainage works.

CC/24/00534/LBC: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street. Erection of additional 21 no. solar panels on roof.

CC/24/00556/DOM: 58 Worcester Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and associated internal works.

CC/24/00825/TCA: 5 Friary Lane. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. branches on northern sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as Tree 1) and 2 no. branches on southern sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as Tree 2).

CC/24/00828/DOM: 124 Bognor Road. Dropped kerb to access new driveway,.

CC/24/00866/DOM: 10 Ashburnham Close. Increased ridge height, pitch roof, first floor and roof extension to principal and rear elevations, rear dormer extension, ground floor flat-roof rear extension, 2 no. roof lights to front elevation, demolition of chimney and new fenestration throughout.

CC/24/00891/DOM: 170 Little Breach. Front living room and porch extension.

CC/24/00945/FUL: Sylvarna Kitchen Designs, Terminus Road. Proposed walls (built around existing glazing) on front elevation and the addition of timber cladding on front and side elevations.

CC/24/00991/TCA: The Rectory, Tower Close. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1). Crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T2).

CC/24/01010/PA1A: 53 Adelaide Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.8m.

CC/24/01029/LBC: 38 South Street. Change of use from office to 6 no. apartments (use class C3), associated internal alterations and conservation repair works.

CC/24/01034/TCA: Spread Eagle House, 5 North Pallant. Notification of intention to crown thin all round by 10% on 1 no. Copper Beech Tree.

Earnley

E/24/01036/TCA: Earnley Cottage, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to original pollard points) to approx. 2.5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Crack Willow trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

Eartham

SDNP/24/01802/TCA: Great Ballard School, Eartham Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m and widths by 0.75m on 1 no. hedge (Yew, Laurel and Box) (quoted as 1). Reduce height by 1.8m on 1 no. hedge (Leyland Cypress, Holly and Horse Chestnut) (quoted as 2).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/01124/TCA: Yewsley Cottage, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/01442/TPO: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Remove 1 no. lowest limb on south-east sector and crown thin by 15% (internal crossing and rubbing branches) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T4, TPO'd T3) . Remove 1 no. branch with a cavity on south-east sector and crown thin by 15% (internal crossing and rubbing branches) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T5, TPO'd T2). Crown thin by 15% (internal crossing and rubbing branches) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T6, TPO'd T1). All subject to ES/02/00434/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/01610/HOUS: Nobies Cottage, Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green, West Sussex, RH14 0HU. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension, single storey side extension and balcony, and dog kennel; Erection of new single storey rear extension and two storey side, and replacement of septic tank.

SDNP/24/01720/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Strengthening works to north end of the stables.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/00955/TPO: North Court, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Crown lift to 5.5m on 4 no. various species trees (overhanging Gills Lane) within Area, A1, subject to 02/00610/TPO.

Loxwood

LX/24/00996/TPA: Lindene, Guildford Road. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T14) subject to LX/96/00657/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/01712/LIS: Green Cottage, High Hamstead Lane. Replacement of existing timber framed single-glazed windows (throughout) and rear patio door.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/01546/FUL: Land adjacent to Hollybank, Danley Lane. Detached storage shed with hardstanding (retrospective).

SDNP/24/01653/LDE: Land Adjorning Upper Covers, Lower Lodge Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the creation of a wildlife pond.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01620/FUL: 1 Sixpenny Yard, Edinburgh Square. External fire escape stair.

Oving

O/24/00939/FUL: Westbourne House School, Coach Road (South), Shopwhyke. Canopy extension to existing Millennium building.

O/24/00980/ADV: Cathedral Business Park, Bognor Road, Chichester. 2 no. Parkers fascia signs, 1 no. Bottrills logo building sign, and 1 no. totem pole sign (all illuminated).

Selsey

SY/24/00992/DOM: 107 East Beach Road. Increase size and number of dormers to roof.

Sidlesham

SI/24/00971/PNO: Plot 2, Ham Road. Shipping Container / Cabin.

Singleton

SDNP/24/01810/LDP: Orestans, Charlton Road. Proposed lawful development -removal of rear chimney, new door and windows to rear elevation and internal modifications.

Southbourne

SB/24/01020/FUL: 231 - 233 Main Road. Erection of a replacement fence.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/01543/HOUS: Burton Hill, The Coach House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Rear single storey infill extension.

Tangmere

TG/24/01011/PA3MA: Sussex Architectural Salvage, Tangmere Corner, Arundel Road. Change of us from Class E to C3.

West Dean

SDNP/24/01751/FUL: Former Singleton Railway Station, A286 The Grinch to Town Lane. Consolidation repairs to the former north and south platforms, and former Goods Shed (including replacement roof), installation of 2nr. timber station name signs, repairs to face of existing station access retaining wall, and removal of loose render and fitting of debris netting and fence.

SDNP/24/01752/LIS: Former Singleton Railway Station, A286 The Grinch to Town Lane. Consolidation repairs to the former north and south platforms, and former Goods Shed (including replacement roof), installation of 2nr. timber station name signs, repairs to face of existing station access retaining wall, and removal of loose render and fitting of debris netting and fence.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00952/PLD: The Public Jetty, The Street, Itchenor. Extension of existing jetty with an additional 100m arm positioned 7m further into the channel. Works also to include existing inner pontoon replaced with shortened pontoon with a maximum length of 21m, installation of five piles into the seabed and the construction of access pontoon, landing section and ramp. Final jetty section to the mainland (South) to be removed and a new angled section built to meet a transition ramp opposite the footpath.

WI/24/00982/HRA: The Public Jetty, The Street, Itchenor. Application under Regulation 77 of the Habitats Regulations for access improvement works to the Itchenor jetty.

Westhampnett

WH/24/00916/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Installation of plant and associated works.

SDNP/24/00403/LIS: The Goodwood Estate Co Limited, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Redesign of the existing site entrance to provide a new main entrance to The Goodwood Estate (Re-submission of planning permission SDNP/17/01710/LIS).

Wisborough Green