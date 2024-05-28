Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 15 and 22.

Birdham

BI/24/01057/DOM: 1 Rowan Close. Lift the internal height of the roof and replace the roof pitch and 2 no. additional gable ends on either side of the building. 1 no. dormer to south with 2 no. skylights and Juliet balcony.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/24/01066/DOM: Berkeley Cottage, Bosham Lane. Replacement single and 2-storey rear extensions with new 2-storey rear extension, alterations to windows, 1 no. rooflights and addition of photovoltaic roof panels.

Chichester

CC/24/00568/FUL: 2A Northgate. Change of use to Class E (office) with associated works.

CC/24/00850/DOM: 7 Bristol Gardens. Garage extension and 1 no. dormer window.

CC/24/00858/FUL: 23 The Hornet. Change of use to A4 (drinking establishment) - (Variation of Condition 7 of Planning Permission CC/17/02951/FUL to regularise the opening hours of the premises in line with recently granted license).

CC/24/00944/TCA: Playing Field, Graylingwell Drive. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 6m and reduce widths by 3m, crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 12 no. Lime trees (T217-T228).

CC/24/00955/TCA: 1 Tower Close. Notification of intention to height reduce by 4m on 2 no. Conifer tree (T3 & T4), fell 1 no. Indian Bean tree (T5) and 1 no. Birch Tree (T7), height reduce by up to 2m, reduce all sectors by 1.5m and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Cherry tree (T6 & T8) and 1 no. Birch tree (T9), height reduce by up to 2m, reduce all sectors by 2.5m and crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on south, south west and west sectors and 4m (above ground level) on east sector on 1 no. Plum tree (T11), height reduce by up to 2m, reduce all sectors by 2m and crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on north west, south west and west sectors and 4m (above ground level) on north east, South east and east sectors on 1 no. Oak tree (T12).

CC/24/00968/FUL: 33 - 34 North Street. Change of use from retail unit to proposed indoor food market (mixed use of class E and Sui Generis).

CC/24/00990/DOM: South Lodge, 9 College Lane. 1 no. outbuilding and 1 no. log store (retrospective and alternative to permission 21/00957/DOM). Construction of single storey side link extension.

CC/24/00995/LBC: 83 East Street. Shop front refurbishment and colour change.

CC/24/01000/ADV: 83 East Street. 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. projecting sign.

CC/24/01045/TCA: 7B Parchment Street. Notification of intention to reduce crown by up to 2m and thin crown by up to 15% on 1 no. Acacia tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/01085/OBG: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road, Bosham. Discharge obligation schedule 1 part 2 paragraph 4.1 of the S106 agreement dated 29/09/2022 (CH/20/01854/OUT).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01004/OUTEIA: Land At Stubcroft Farm, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Outline application (with all matters reserved except for Access) for the construction of sheltered living accommodation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01790/LDP: High Beech, Midhurst Road. Stationing of a twin unit mobile home within garden of High Beech.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00950/DOM: Dormer Cottage, Clay Lane. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new dormers within pitched roof and new double garage.

Funtington

FU/24/01051/LBC: Said House, Salthill Road, Chichester. Repair of the roof and upper sections of the walls to the house to address the causes of the outward displacement of the roof and the effect this movement has had on the built fabric of the building.

Harting

SDNP/24/01109/FUL: Marden Farm, East Harting Street, East Harting. Change of use of 2 no. former dairy/stable buildings to use as education, training and wellbeing centre, extension and alterations of buildings with associated parking and landscaping.

SDNP/24/01506/HOUS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Construction of a swimming pool, pool pavilion building and associated landscaping.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/01889/TCA: Flint House, Heyshott Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T1).

Kirdford

KD/24/01064/ELD: Great Slifehurst Farm, Scratching Lane. Existing lawful development - change of use of land as part of the domestic curtilage.

Linch

SDNP/24/01695/FUL: Iron Hill, Hollycombe Lane, Fernhurst. Change of use from forestry to Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG), and associated minor facilitation works including the erection of fencing, improvements and enhancement of existing paths, creation of additional footpaths, siting of information boards, dog/litter bins, and heathland restoration.

SDNP/24/01325/FUL: The Old Stables, Hollycombe Lane. Landscaping operations including re-establishing the connection to Hollycombe House, replacement of dilapidated greenhouse, and replacement gates fronting Hollycombe Lane.

Loxwood

LX/24/00680/FUL: Onslow Arms, High Street. Replace lawn with hardstanding.

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/01933/APNB: Land North of Orchard Park, Dial Green Lane. 1 no. agricultural building for storage of feed and bedding.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01674/LIS: Trinity Cottage, Church Hill. Removal of internal wall between kitchen and passage and reinstatement of timber sash window on east elevation.

Milland

SDNP/24/01293/HOUS: Birchen House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Side extensions, front gable, alterations to dormer windows and new fenestration.

North Mundham

NM/24/00903/DOM: The Old School House, School Lane. Conversion of existing conservatory.

NM/24/00908/LBC: The Old School House, School Lane. Conversion of existing conservatory.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/01761/HOUS: Peacocks Farm, Pipers Lane. Partial conversion of existing 1 no. outbuilding into office and ancillary accommodation, replacement entrance doors to house, new entrance gates.

SDNP/24/01762/LIS: Peacocks Farm, Pipers Lane. Partial conversion of existing 1 no. outbuilding into office and ancillary accommodation, replacement entrance doors to house, new entrance gates.

Oving

O/24/00864/DOM: 57 Longacres Way, Chichester. Replace existing gas boiler and water cylinder to a Heat Pump at rear of dwelling.

Petworth

SDNP/24/01698/HOUS: 323 & 324 High Street. Enlargement of current pedestrian opening and remove banked earth to create access and new parking for 323 & 324 High Street.

Rogate

SDNP/24/01963/CND: Laundry Cottage, Dangstein, Dangstein Road. Variation of Condition 2 (Plans) relating to planning approval SDNP/20/02616/FUL to allow for the relocation of the milling shed.

Selsey

SY/24/01016/DOM: Annandale, 31 James Street. Double storey rear extension, first floor extension with second floor mezzanine level and associated roof works. 1 no. balcony to front elevation and 1 no. balcony to rear elevation with external stairs, with various alterations including changes to fenestration. Installation of solar PV panels and an air source heat pump - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SY/23/01091/DOM - to refer to updated drawings reflecting minor amendments to the approved design.

Southbourne

SB/24/01068/TCA: Freeland, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and all sectors by 2m on 1 no. Purple Plum tree (quoted as T1).

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/01054/ADJ: Westbourne Primary School, River Street, Emsworth. Application number - WSCC/031/22. Discharge of condition 3 (Materials and Finishes) of Planning Permission WSCC/031/22.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/00931/HOUS: Hall Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

SDNP/24/01684/LDP: Brook Farm, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. Use of land to station a twin unit caravan for ancillary use of the dwelling.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00949/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings, and associated works (Variation of condition 2 of planning permission WI/22/00374/FUL - To include amendments to outbuildings and main house west elevation fenestration).

West Wittering

WW/24/00875/DOM: Meadow Cottage, Cakeham Road. Demolition of existing garage and construction of single side and rear extension, new front bay window and internal alterations.

WW/24/00909/DOM: Grey House, West Strand. Installation of 1 no. pre-fabricated sauna.

WW/24/00935/LBC: Stones Cottage, Pound Road. Various alterations including replacement of 4 no. windows to front elevation, replacement of 1 no. window with double doors on rear elevation, replacement glazing to 2 no. ground floor rear windows, infill 1 no. exiting door and window on north elevation and remove internal wall between kitchen and hall and install beam over.

WW/24/00986/TCA: Land South Of Farthings, Pound Road. Notification of intention to reduce branches all round by 1m (around telephone wires) on 3 no. Sycamore trees (1, 5 and 11), 1 no. Cherry tree (2), 3 no. Sumac trees (3, 6 and 10), 4 no. Elm trees (4 and 7- 9) and 2 no. Hawthorn trees (12 and 13).

WW/24/01007/PLD: Treetops, 12 Howard Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Westhampnett

WH/24/00466/FUL: Lanburn Connemara Stud, Swallow Beck, Madgwick Lane. Change of use of land for a static van for a temporary period of 5 years.

Wisborough Green