The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 22 and 29.

Appledram

AP/24/00764/FUL: Crouchers Farm, Birdham Road. Part-retrospective application for an ancillary cafe building and installation of a pitched roof over cafe building.

Planning applications

Birdham

BI/24/01022/DOM: Windward, 1 Longmeadow Gardens. Pitched roof single storey side extension and flat roof garage extension.

BI/24/01065/DOM: Swallow Cottage, Crooked Lane. Erection of a two storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

Bury

SDNP/24/01760/HOUS: Bury Mill Farm, Bury Road. Single storey rear extension.

Chichester

CC/24/00436/DOM: 53 Parklands Road. Single storey ground floor extension, loft conversion with new dormer and additional dormer window to rear elevation.

CC/24/00537/LBC: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street. Secondary glazing to single glazed windows.

CC/24/00707/LBC: 83 North Street. Removal of internal steel staircase and reinstatement of floor/ceiling. Fenestration changes to shopfront, colour and new bard signage.

CC/24/00962/LBC: 1 Parchment Street. Rebuild of existing unstable chimney stack (like for like) replacing 2 no. damaged chimney pots.

CC/24/01031/TCA: The Royal Chantry, Canon Lane. Notification of intention crown lift (west sector) to 1m clearance from above neighbouring roof and crown lift by 4m (above ground level) on Canon Lane (south sector) on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 57). Crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Red Leaf Plum tree (quoted as 58). Crown lift (west sector) to 1 no. clearance from above neighbouring roof and reduce west and north-east sectors by up to 3m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as T9).

CC/24/01033/LBC: Robin's Nest Coffee Shop, 5 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane. Installation of a ground floor single toilet in the rear of the unit.

CC/24/01092/TPA: Church Yard, Whyke Road. Remove basal suckers (from ground level to 0.5m) on 7 no. Lime trees (quoted as T10-T16) within Group G1, subject to CC/03/00346/TPO.

CC/24/01107/TPA: Road Verge West Of 1-5 March Square. Reduce eastern sector by 1.5-2m (back to boundary fence) and reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1), crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on eastern sector, reduce eastern sector by 1-2m (back to boundary fence) and reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore Maple tree (T2), crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on eastern sector, reduce eastern sector by 2m (back to boundary fence) and reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore Maple tree (T3) and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on eastern sector, reduce eastern sector by 1m (back to boundary fence) on 1 no. Lime tree (T4) with in Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/24/01148/TCA: The Chantry, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Laburnum tree (quoted as 33). Crown lift (east sector) to 1m clearance from neighbouring building on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (quoted as 10). Reduce height, east and south sectors by 2m on 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as 25).

CC/24/01149/TCA: The Deanery, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Black Mulberry tree (quoted as 46).

CC/24/01150/TCA: 4 Canon Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m, south-west and north sectors by 3m and east sector by 2m on 1 no. Common Beech tree (quoted as 51).

CC/24/01151/TCA: The Treasury Suites, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (quoted as 54).

CC/24/01152/TCA: 4 Vicars Close. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as 78).

CC/24/01153/TCA: Land Adjacent To The Bell Tower, West Street. Notification of intention to remove split limb (west sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (quoted as 67). Crown thin by 10%, give 1m clearance around lamp and crown lift by 3m (above public footpath/ground level) on 1 no. 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (quoted as 68).

CC/24/01113/DOM: 114 Cedar Drive. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and associated works.

CC/24/01144/FUL: 28 North Street. Internal alterations including new ceilings, staircase and fire doors following removal of existing modern staircases. External alterations to form new side entrance and bin store.

CC/24/01145/LBC: 28 North Street. Internal alterations including new ceilings, staircase and fire doors following removal of existing modern staircases. External alterations to form new side entrance and bin store.

Compton

SDNP/24/01769/HOUS: Glebe House, Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Proposed single-storey front extension.

Donnington

D/24/00894/DOM: 6 Waterside Drive. Side dormer extension, rear 1st floor balcony and changes to fenestration on southern and western elevations.

D/24/01118/TPA: 3 Strides Court, Birdham Road. Reduce lateral branches (southern sector) by 1m on 1 no. Field Maple (T26), subject to D/00/00390/TPO.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/01701/REG3C: Easebourne Ce Primary School, Wheelbarrow Castle. Replacement of gas boiler with associated work and siting of steel container to house new boiler.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00569/DOM: Katrina, 26 Garden Avenue, Bracklesham. Erection of a rear extension and rebuilding of roof to form gable roof.

EWB/24/01094/DOM: Winswell, 43 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Demolition of existing rear extension. Construction of new enlarged extension. Demolition of existing garage erection of new garage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/00989/HOUS: 10 Chesholt Close. Demolition of existing garage and erection of double storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00941/DOM: Fircroft, Nursery Lane. Single storey rear extension with associated roof works, removal of chimney and alterations to fenestration on east elevation. Installation of air source heat pump.

FB/24/01003/FUL: Leggatts Farm, Old Park Lane. Demolition of two existing sections of cattle barn and alterations (extension) of the third barn forming a single large cattle barn.

Graffham

SDNP/24/01348/FUL: The Paddocks, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Erection of L shaped block of 9 no. stables.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/01826/HOUS: West Wadlington, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Erection of timber orangery to rear elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/01580/LDP: Coach House, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Replacement of roof tiles.

Midhurst

MI/24/01121/ADJ: Land adjacent The Watermill, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth. Application reference SDNP/24/00451/FUL.Residential development of 4 x 3 bed houses and 3 x 2 bed houses with associated bin/bike storage and parking.

Milland

SDNP/24/01876/HOUS: 3 Trotton Hollow Cottages, Rondle Wood. Replacement summerhouse.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/01927/TCA: Tollgate Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane To Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Notification of intention to crown reduce all round by 3m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Ash tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01015/PA3Q: Rumbolds Farm, The Street, Plaistow. Prior Approval under part 3, schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order for change of use from an agricultural building to 2 no. dwellinghouses (use Class C3) and associated operational development.

Selsey

SY/24/00993/LBC: Fern Cottage, 4 Albion Road. Replace exterior render.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01110/DOM: 14A Chalk Lane. Erection of double garage.

Southbourne

SB/24/00994/DOM: Fieldside, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Change of materials, window, door size and positions of doors and windows to facilitate the change use of the existing building into a gym/home office.

Tangmere

TG/24/01040/DOM: 109 Hangar Drive. Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to rear of garage.

TG/24/01114/TCA: 7 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to remove lowest limbs on east, west and north sectors on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Tillington

SDNP/24/00763/HOUS: 6 Park Terrace. Demolition of rear porch and erection of single storey extension, formation of ground floor toilet. Renewal of front door and frame, alterations to existing workshop to use as garden room.

West Itchenor