Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 29 and June 5.

Appledram

AP/24/00937/DOM: Rymans, Appledram Lane South. Outdoor swimming pool, pool house and attached plant room, together with a new summer house and associated landscaping.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Birdham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/24/01077/FUL: Orchard House, Lock Lane. Replacement dwelling, pool house and shed outbuildings and associated works (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/03176/FUL - reduce overall footprint of dwelling, amendments to design of windows and doors. 2 no. additional skylights, 2 no. ASHP units to Poolhouse, PV panels to southern roof, 1 no. aircon unit to east elevation and 1 no. outdoor storage to west elevation. Changes to the roof design of garden shed).

Boxgrove

BX/24/01136/DOM: Keepers Cottage, Tinwood Lane, Eartham. Single storey pool house.

SDNP/24/02072/HOUS: Park Cottage, Park Lane, Halnaker. 1 no. single storey garage and 1 no. garden shed (retrospective).

Bury

SDNP/24/01959/CND: Horncroft Farm, Tripp Hill, Fittleworth. The conversion of woodshed into habitable accommodation, reinstatement of barn in historic location and new glazed link connecting the woodshed to the main farmhouse - Variation of Condition 14 of listed building consent SDNP/20/05762/LIS - Amendment to the wording of the Condition in regard to obtaining the Natural England Species Licence prior to commencement of works and the expiry of the listed building consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/01961/CND: Horncroft Farm, Tripp Hill, Fittleworth. The conversion of woodshed into habitable accommodation, reinstatement of barn in historic location and new glazed link connecting the woodshed to the main farmhouse - Variation of Condition 14 of householder permission SDNP/20/05761/HOUS - Amendment to the wording in regard to obtaining the Natural England Species Licence prior to commencement of works and the expiry of the listed building consent.

SDNP/24/02039/TPO: Rose Cottage, West Burton Road, West Burton. Fell 1 no. Copper beech tree (T1). Height reduced by shortening tips of small-diameter ascending stems by up to 2m and width reduce up to 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T2) and Cherry tree (T3) within Area, A1 subject to 61/00112/TPO.

Chichester

CC/24/01001/LBC: The Council House, North Street. Replace 1 no. rear gate.

CC/24/01067/TPA: 11 Guildford Place. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) within Area A3, subject to 60/00126/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01104/TPA: Elgin Court, 3 Stirling Road. Fell 1 no. Maple tree (T5) subject to CC/79/00242/TPO.

CC/24/01142/TCA: Land East Of 5 To 27 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard back to previous pollard points removing up to 5m on 5 no. lime trees (G1). Crown lift to 6m over road, crown lift to 3m over footpath, crown reduce by up to 2m on west sector (property side) on 1 no. Sugar maple tree (T1).

CC/24/01154/DOM: 7 Winden Avenue. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/00643/DOM: 130 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Two storey side extension and alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWB/24/00989/DOM: Mallards, Pond Road, Bracklesham Bay. Garage conversion to habitable room, new single storey rear extension and new flat roof over existing side/rear existing extensions.

EWB/24/01044/FULEIA: Land At Stubcroft Farm, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Change use of agricultural land to public open space.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01978/CND: Seaford, 4 The Ridgeway. Side extension. New porch. New rear doors new cladding and render - Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 of householder permission SDNP/22/01241/HOUS to amend approved first floor extension elevations from hanging tiles to render and approved first floor elevations on house from hanging tiles and brick to render.

SDNP/24/02112/HOUS: 7 The Ridgeway. Single storey rear/side extension and landscaping works.

Funtington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/01743/TCA: Land North of The Annex, Hallidays, Watery Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T2 and T3).

Graffham

SDNP/24/01767/CND: Squirrels, Graffham Street. Replacement of existing timber windows with triple glazed aluminium, guttering and front door (Variation of condition 3 from planning permission SDNP/23/03005/HOUS - Replace existing timber windows with triple glazed aluminium in white).

SDNP/24/01856/FUL: The Paddocks, Ambersham Stables, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Retrospective erection of 2 no. blocks of 5 stables.

SDNP/24/02143/TCA: Church Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cedar tree.

Harting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/02092/LDE: Goldrings, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Existing lawful development - use of land to north of dwelling as residential garden land.

Kirdford

KD/24/01042/LBC: Church House, Glasshouse Lane. Repair 2 no. chimney/stacks (no.1-2), remove 1 no. chimney/stack (no. 3) and associated works.

KD/24/01197/FUL: Lower Barn (Near Chandlers Barn), Skiff Lane, Wisborough Green. Replacement dwellinghouse (alternative scheme to class Q notice 19/00484/PA3Q and extant planning permission 20/00389/FUL). Construction of basement. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 23/01717/FUL - amendments to basement and ground floor).

Loxwood

LX/24/01195/OBG: Land West Of Guildford Road. To vary the S106 agreement for planning permission LX/20/01977/FUL.

Lurgashall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/02096/TCA: Garden Cottage, High Hamstead Lane. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. Conifer hedge.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01771/HOUS: 2 Sandrock House, Petersfield Road. Single storey side extension with internal alterations.

SDNP/24/02129/TCA: 2 Gate House, Edinburgh Square. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Laurel shrub (quoted as T1).

SDNP/24/01832/HOUS: 29 Taylors Field. Hardstanding parking and drop kerb.

North Mundham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NM/24/01127/PA14J: Chichester Food Park, Runcton Unit, Chichester Food Park, Bognor Road. Installation of roof mounted solar panels.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/01680/HOUS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Proposed rear extension.

SDNP/24/01681/LIS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Proposed rear extension.

Petworth

SDNP/24/00206/HOUS: 5 Mant Road. Proposed front extension.

SDNP/24/01811/LDP: Kilsham Lane Cottage, Kilsham Lane. Erection of a single storey outbuilding.

Plaistow And Ifold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS/24/01210/FUL: Haymans Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Change of use of barn to workshop and learning centre associated with existing horticultural and agricultural farm with various alterations including timber cladding and changes and additions to fenestration on all elevations, installation of 4 no. roof lights on north elevation, enclosing of lean-to on south elevation, installation of wood stove flue on roof of south elevation and hardstanding for vehicle parking - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission PS/23/00285/FUL - Minor changes to the approved plans due to building cost constraints.

PS/24/01175/TPA: Lake View, 3 Hawthorn Close, Ifold. Fell 2 no. Ash trees (quoted as T1 & T2) within Area, A1 subject to PS/11/00103/TPO.

Selsey

SY/24/01101/LBC: The Bill House Rest Home, 98 Grafton Road. Construction of single-storey side extension providing 15 no. additional bedrooms and communal areas following the removal of existing extension, container, bungalow and greenhouses.

SY/24/01105/DOM: Royston, 53 Clayton Road. Relocation of existing shed from north boundary to south boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/24/01128/PA14J: Natures Way Food, Park Farm Barn, Chichester Road. Installation of roof mounted solar arrays.

Southbourne

SB/24/01074/PLD: 3 Glenwood Road. Propose loft conversion with rear flat roof dormer and 1 no. velux roof light on front roof slope.

West Wittering

WW/24/01174/DOM: Camber Court, Rookwood Lane. Addition of 3 no. air source heat pumps.

Westbourne

WE/24/01050/FUL: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Amended single storey extension to existing dwelling. Amendments to fenestration and external materials of holiday let and garden studio outbuilding (alternative to permissions 19/01641/DOM, 19/02452/FUL and 22/00592/DOM). Erection of 1 no. storage shed.