The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 19 and 26.

Birdham

BI/24/01184/ELD: Pool House, Lock Lane. Existing lawful development - use of existing 4 no. buildings as dwellings/flats.

Bosham

BO/24/01155/FUL: Burnes Shipyard, Westbrook Field. Demolition of existing buildings and structures and the erection of 2 no. dwellings with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

Chichester

CC/24/00686/ADV: 83 North Street. 1 no. non-illuminated Fascia sign.

CC/24/01156/DOM: 57 Plainwood Close. Single storey rear extension (to replace existing conservatory), first floor side extension, creation of home office above existing garage, and associated alterations.

CC/24/01235/TCA: 142 St Pancras. Notification of intention to reduce height and west sector by 4m, reduce north sector by 3m, south sector by 2m, east sector by 5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1), removal of lowest branches at 5m (above ground level) on west, south-west, north-west and north-east sectors, and reduce (mid crown) north, north-east, west and south-west sectors by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2) and reduce south, west and north sectors by 1.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (T4).

CC/24/01237/FUL: 2 Hardham Road. Change of use from Sui Generis (hot food takeaway) to Class E(a), with shopfront and internal alterations.

CC/24/01328/DOM: 19 Peacock Close. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/24/01349/TPA: Whyke Court ,Whyke Close. Crown reduce by 2m (back to suitable growth points) on 2 no. Holm Oak trees (T1 and T2) within Area, A2 subject to CC/58/00145/TPO.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/02429/LIS: 74 Henley Old Road, Henley. Single-storey side extension and associated landscape works (alternative to approved application SDNP/23/04311/LIS).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01014/FUL: Northside, The Parade, East Wittering. Redevelopment to provide 2no commercial units, 5no 1bed flats and 2no 2bed flats and no1 3bed flats above.

EWB/24/01082/DOM: Viskas, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Removal of existing 2 no. outbuildings and provision of a single storey rear extension and a single storey rear/side extension.

EWB/24/01222/DOM: Idle Hour, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Proposed loft extension including raising ridge height, new front gable, 1 no. front dormer and 1 no. rear dormer, following removal of existing roof construction.

EWB/24/01254/PLD: Beaconsfield, Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed lawful development - installation of 3 no. new roof lights to existing ancillary building. Change external materials and finishes.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02231/TCA: Birch Hanger, Bell Road, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Birch tree (T1), 2 no. Yew trees (T2 and T5). Remove 4 no. lower branches and crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Birch tree (T3). Reduce height by 2 m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T4). Remove 1 no. branch (growing into phone line) on 1 no. Oak tree (T6).

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/02296/LIS: Trip Hill Farmhouse, Tripp Hill. Replacement of 9 no. windows on front (south) elevation.

Funtington

FU/24/01176/DOM: Castorfield, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Proposed new annexe.

Graffham

SDNP/24/02289/FUL: Middle Barn, Smokyhouse Lane, Selham. Temporary caravan accommodation.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/02063/LIS: Hoyle Farm, Hoyle Lane. Replacement roof tiles.

Kirdford

KD/24/01078/FUL: Sussex Game Farm, Scratching Lane. Replacement of existing 1 no. light industrial building (retrospective).

Lavant

SDNP/24/02437/LIS: 4 Raughmere Court, Raughmere Drive. Replacement oak framed conservatory (north east elevation) with timber windows, pitched roof with clay tiles and 1 no. conservation style velux window on north west roof elevation.

North Mundham

NM/24/00577/FUL: The Bourne, Fisher Lane. Erection of replacement dwellinghouse and associated works.

NM/24/00697/FUL: Land East Of The Spinney, Pagham Road, Runcton. Change of use of land to a travellers caravan site for 5 no. pitches.

NM/24/01204/FUL: Brick Kiln Garden Centre, Merston. Erection of open-sided infill canopy.

NM/24/01386/TPA: The Flint House,School Lane. Height reduce by 4m and width reduce on northern and southern sectors by 2m, eastern sector by 2.5m and western by 1.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 90/00745/TPO.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01383/TPA: 1 Wychwood, Ifold. Crown reduce by approx. 2m on 3 no. Oak trees (quoted as T2, T3 & T5) and reduce north-east sector by approx. 1m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T4). All within Group, G1 subject to PS/94/00799/TPO.

Selsey

SY/24/01189/DOM: 8 Chichester Road. Proposed detached single storey annexe.

SY/24/01234/PA3MA: Unit 14, Sherrington Mews, Ellis Square. Prior Approval for change of use of office unit to 2 no. dwellings, under provisions of Part 20, Class MA.

SY/24/01243/PA3MA: 13 Sherrington Mews, Ellis Square. Prior Approval for change of use of office unit to 2 no. dwellings, under provisions of Part 20, Class MA.

SY/24/01360/DOM: Robins Roost, 9 St Itha Close. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, part garage and attached outbuilding. Convert remaining garage to utility room. Proposed replacement single storey rear extension and windows on front elevation. New windows and doors on east (side) elevation. Partial external existing wall render treatment.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01008/DOM: Orchards, Selsey Road. Erection of a detached ancillary residential garden cottage, with ASHP and solar panels built onto roof finish and power wall battery storage.

Southbourne

SB/24/01236/FUL: Land At Tuppenny Barn, Main Road. Development to provide 7 no. dwellings, access, landscaping and associated works.

SB/24/01312/PLD: 67 Stein Road. Proposed lawful development certificate for first floor extension on west elevation.

SB/24/01313/DOM: Farthings, Apple Grove. Single storey rear extension.

SB/24/01357/TPA: 50 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage. Crown reduce by 2m and remove 1 no. limb on west sector (overhanging neighbouring garden) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T13) subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/02176/HOUS: Owl Cottage, 15A The Street, Stedham. Replacement of 6 no. windows to front elevation and 4 no. windows to rear elevation.

Westbourne

WE/24/01061/FUL: Land East Of Bumble Villa, Duffield Lane, Woodmancote. Use of land for the stationing of caravans for residential purposes, construction of associated utility buildings and associated landscaping.

WE/24/01140/FUL: The Old Studio, Whitechimney Row. Conversion and single storey west and north extensions to Old Studio to form dwelling including 2 no. velux windows, Solar PV, ASHP and battery storage areas. Revised boundary treatment and parking.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/00856/LBC: Zoar Chapel, Petworth Road. Renewal and replacement of 2 no. windows on rear (south) elevation.