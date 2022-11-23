The council aims to support shoppers and traders with parking discounts in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath with the £1.50 offer available in Mid Sussex District Council's long-stay car parks.
Parking across the district is free on Sundays.
Councillor Ruth DeMierre, of MSDC’s Cabinet for Leisure and Parking, said: “We hope that as many people as possible will come into our towns to make the most of all the Christmas festivities and, of course, support local business."
The all-day £1.50 parking charge applies on December 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Parking discounts will be available at: Cyprus Road (long-stay section) car park, Burgess Hill; Queens Crescent car park, Burgess Hill; Station Road car park, Burgess Hill; The Vicarage car park, East Grinstead; Norton House car park, East Grinstead; Franklynn Road car park, Haywards Heath; and Muster Green car park, Haywards Heath.
A free weekend of parking in the council’s long-stay car parks in Burgess Hill will help people visiting the town for festive family activities on Saturday, December 3. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.
Short-stay car parks in Burgess Hill and East Grinstead were made free after 1pm on the day of the Christmas light switch-ons. There will be a Christmas Market at the Orchards in Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26. Parking will be free after 1pm at the following Haywards Heath car parks: The Orchards, Hazelgrove, Haywards East, Gower Road and Haywards West. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/parking.