Mid Sussex District Council is planning to provide all-day town centre parking for £1.50 on every Saturday in December.

The council aims to support shoppers and traders with parking discounts in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath with the £1.50 offer available in Mid Sussex District Council's long-stay car parks.

Parking across the district is free on Sundays.

Councillor Ruth DeMierre, of MSDC’s Cabinet for Leisure and Parking, said: “We hope that as many people as possible will come into our towns to make the most of all the Christmas festivities and, of course, support local business."

Queens Crescent long-stay car park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View

The all-day £1.50 parking charge applies on December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Parking discounts will be available at: Cyprus Road (long-stay section) car park, Burgess Hill; Queens Crescent car park, Burgess Hill; Station Road car park, Burgess Hill; The Vicarage car park, East Grinstead; Norton House car park, East Grinstead; Franklynn Road car park, Haywards Heath; and Muster Green car park, Haywards Heath.

A free weekend of parking in the council’s long-stay car parks in Burgess Hill will help people visiting the town for festive family activities on Saturday, December 3. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

