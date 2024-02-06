Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Divest East Sussex held up huge individual letters from 9am that spelled out ‘time to divest’.

The display coincided with East Sussex County Council’s Full Council meeting with protesters demanding that the East Sussex Pension Fund stops investing in large fossil fuel companies.

Divest East Sussex said fossil fuel giants are ‘driving the climate crisis’.

A Divest East Sussex spokesperson said: “By making a public commitment to divest from fossil companies, the East Sussex Pension Fund would be showing that East Sussex County Council doesn’t just talk the talk (‘declaring a climate emergency’) on this issue but that it’s also walking the walk: taking effective, evidence-based action wherever possible.”

The group said the Full Council meeting was the last before the Pension Committee votes on fossil fuel divestment on February 22.