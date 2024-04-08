Save Clair Hall group marks 200-day milestone in campaign to reopen community centre
The Save Clair Hall (SCH) group said their vision for the reopening of the venue is ‘a premier multifunctional community centre and theatre’.
They said this would be ‘run by the community for the community’ and contribute to ‘the cultural and social fabric of Haywards Heath’.
The group said they submitted a comprehensive 20-page proposal last year that details plans for revitalising Clair Hall in response to the council’s November 2023 call for formal community proposals.
Founding member Colin Kenward said: “Our engagement with MSDC has included:
"Two constructive and detailed meetings with the Technical Panel, specially convened by MSDC to evaluate community proposals.
“Submission of refined five-year financial forecasts, alongside additional clarifying information, responding to the insightful feedback and advice from the Technical Panel.
“Proposing to the Technical Panel, an organisational structure for refurbishing and running Clair Hall, and highlighting the critical timeline for accessing certain grants.”
“The Save Clair Hall group is still waiting to hear MSDC’s decision for the future of Clair Hall. We are fully committed to working with the Council, community groups, and other stakeholders to ensure Clair Hall regains its status as a cherished and essential asset for our community.”
In November, the group said its proposal for Clair Hall includes a theatre, cinema, studio and exhibition spaces, function rooms and a café and bar area. The group said a community charitable organisation could be formed to employ a team to manage the refurbishment and operate the venue.