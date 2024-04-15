Company proposes 27 new homes on land near border of East and Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rydon Homes Limited has applied to Lewes District Council to build the homes in Newick on land to the south of Allington Road.

People can view the full application for the 1.96-hectares site at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications, using reference LW/24/0217.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rydon Homes’ planning statement said: “The application seeks full planning permission for residential development of the site with access, roads, parking, public open space, SuDs, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.”

Rydon Homes Limited has applied to build 27 homes in Newick on land to the south of Allington Road. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “The proposed development would supply market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location. This should be given substantial weight in the planning balance given the significant undersupply for housing across the district. “

The planning statement added that the development of the site should not lead to any ‘coalescence’ with North Chailey. It said: “While the site is situated on the very edge of the parish of Newick, the properties in Oxbottom Close (served off Allington Road) still form a part of the settlement Newick, while being located in Chailey Parish. There is a further cluster of properties to the west around Lower Station Road and the green gap between that and North Chailey would not be impacted as a result of the development of this site.”