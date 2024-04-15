Company proposes 27 new homes on land near border of East and Mid Sussex
Rydon Homes Limited has applied to Lewes District Council to build the homes in Newick on land to the south of Allington Road.
People can view the full application for the 1.96-hectares site at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications, using reference LW/24/0217.
Rydon Homes’ planning statement said: “The application seeks full planning permission for residential development of the site with access, roads, parking, public open space, SuDs, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.”
It said: “The proposed development would supply market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location. This should be given substantial weight in the planning balance given the significant undersupply for housing across the district. “
The planning statement added that the development of the site should not lead to any ‘coalescence’ with North Chailey. It said: “While the site is situated on the very edge of the parish of Newick, the properties in Oxbottom Close (served off Allington Road) still form a part of the settlement Newick, while being located in Chailey Parish. There is a further cluster of properties to the west around Lower Station Road and the green gap between that and North Chailey would not be impacted as a result of the development of this site.”
The application also proposes 53 new car parking spaces and 51 cycle spaces. The application said 16 of its properties would be houses (six two-bedroom, six three-bedroom and four four-bedroom) with five affordable houses, three affordable flats and three one-bedroom flats (starter homes).
