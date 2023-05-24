Conditions for the approved planned B&M store at the former cinema in Eastbourne have been announced by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The application means the site will be brought back into use, having sat empty since the cinema moved to new premises at the Beacon shopping centre in 2019.

The store, which specialises in household goods, will include a garden centre at the back of the unit – contained within a 4.8-metre-high fence.

While the plans were unanimously approved by the committee some concerns were raised over some of the job figures provided by the applicant. The applicant had said the proposals would create around 14 full time (30 plus hours) and 41 part time jobs.

In the Decision Notice Approval Document, the document read: “The development hereby permitted shall be commenced before the expiration of three

years from the date of this permission.

"The development shall not be occupied until cycle parking area has been provided in accordance with detail which have been submitted to and approved in writing by the

Planning Authority in consultation with the Highway Authority and the area(s) shall thereafter be retained for that use and shall not be used other than for the parking of cycles.

"The submitted travel plan shall be in operation on occupation of the development and thereafter for a period of five years. The appointed travel plan coordinator shall provide

monitoring reports to the Local Planning Authority after one, three and five years to be audited by the Highway Authority.”

Officers had recommended approval. Their report said: “The use of the building for retail purposes and the erection of a garden centre area to the rear are considered to be compatible with surrounding uses and, as such, would not result in a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area or the amenities of the neighbouring residents. The proposed development will bring into use a unit that has been vacant for a significant period.”

