Conservative Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Kristy Adams reveals priorities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Conservative Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex has revealed her priorities and spoken about the issues she would address if she wins the constituency at the General Election on July 4.

Kristy Adams grew up in Slaugham and Cuckfield. She co-owns a family design business in the building industry, which is based near Bolney, and became involved in politics in 2010.

Mrs Adams said she was drawn to the Conservatives because aspiration is one of their key values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This applies to children in education, for business, and also personal responsibility. I instinctively don’t like large government; I prefer government to be lean and cost less. Efficiency and value for money are really important to me. I could see the Conservative ministers wrestling with the challenge of improving services and improving efficiency. At that time David Cameron spoke on TV and said he was looking for compassionate Conservatives, and in particular women and people from outside politics from the business community, and I thought ‘he’s speaking to me, I tick all those boxes’, so I joined as a Party member.”

Conservatives – Kristy Adams. Photo: Derek Martin

Mrs Adams said she started her work life after sixth form as an apprentice in a commercial management training programme run by Marks & Spencer, which taught her how to lead teams and use business sense.

She said: “I love to support enterprise and promote apprenticeships. After a difficult time for retailers through the pandemic, I am eager to ensure that policy and local decisions should help our town and village high streets thrive.”

She continued: “While my children were young I worked for eight years leading projects for the Arts Council and as a freelancer in schools to close educational attainment gaps. Hence my passion for education and providing opportunities for all children to fulfil their potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Adams, who has held 19 ‘Meet Kristy’ events across Mid Sussex, said her priorities are a summary of many views.

She said: “Our people are genuinely concerned about local town and village centres. I will champion our small businesses and our high streets, which is why I oppose the parking charge increases in our town centres and the threat of bringing in parking charges in our villages. I will continue to fight for funding for Burgess Hill town centre.”

Mrs Adams said she would also protect green spaces and fight ‘inappropriate housing developments’, while improving healthcare provision with a Family Hub for Burgess Hill. She said she would work with PCC Katy Bourne to tackle anti-social behaviour and rural crime.

Mrs Adams said Conservatives could deliver many positive changes in Mid Sussex. These would include: keeping inflation down, championing Mid Sussex businesses to promote growth and job opportunities, and introducing an immigration cap so we would need fewer houses. She said: “This matters to Mid Sussex as 50 per cent of our constituency is in the National Park and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so the remaining 50 per cent is required to take the future housing numbers. Instead we must build on brownfield sites. It is unsustainable to continue to build on 50 per cent of our land, we must ensure we protect nature and biodiversity.

She said other Conservative changes would include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stopping human traffickers from bringing people to the UK on small boats.

Delivering more apprenticeships for young people.

Delivering a ‘triple lock plus’ to protect pensions from tax for Mid Sussex pensioners.

Providing additional Family Hubs to offer a range of health and housing services to take the pressure off GP services and expanding Pharmacy First to free up GP appointments.