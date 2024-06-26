Aldi looks for new store locations: these four Sussex towns are on the list after retailer asks UK for recommendations
The supermarket chain said it received more than 4,000 requests and has now reviewed its list.
Aldi said the priority areas in Sussex that it is currently looking at include Burgess Hill, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores. We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations. They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”
The retailer said it has been on a ‘rapid expansion drive’ over the past few years as its popularity has grown. It now has more than 1,020 stores with a long-term target of more than 1,500 across the UK.
People who know of a site can email [email protected] but Aldi said each site needs to be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, preferably near a main road.
The supermarket said it also wants sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format inside the M25, which are around 5,000 sq ft in size.
