Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The petition, which was organised by The Burgess Hill Business Association and Burgess Hill Residents Association, was handed to the council on Monday, March 25.

Kieran James, co-founder of Burgess Hill Together, was joined by Hilary Sharpe and district/town councillor Peter Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran said: "We have put forward a petition that has collected 2,800 signatures across the district. East Grinstead Business Association and Haywards Heath Business Association have also been really helpful in collecting signatures as well as a lot of local representation. We hope to see the decision regarding the parking charges overturned, which has seen to a ten per cent increase in Burgess Hill, 20 per cent in Haywards Heath, 30 per cent in East Grinstead and includes Sundays, evenings and bank holiday charges.”

A group has submitted a petition to Mid Sussex District Council objecting to increased parking charges. From left: Kieran James, co-founder of Burgess Hill Together, with colleagues Hilary Sharpe and councillor Peter Chapman

The petition said the increases in charges – which include new Sunday charges, bank holiday charges and increased rates in the evening until 8pm – threaten the vitality of Mid Sussex high streets. It said they ‘place undue strain on residents’, particularly in areas without off-street parking like Queens Road, East Grinstead, and could affect Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath in the same way.

The petition said the extended parking hours and additional charges would disproportionately burden residents who rely on public car parks when there is no available space near their homes.

It added: “While the first hour of parking may increase by ten per cent in Burgess Hill, 20 per cent in Haywards Heath and 30 per cent in East Grinstead, longer stays see a varied increment, with all-day stays experiencing no increase, a 50p increase and a 90p increase respectively in these towns. We are concerned this sliding scale and the new charges will discourage visits and impact local businesses, leading to decreased foot traffic and economic challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition urges the council to reconsider the increases. It calls for the council to engage in consultations with affected parties to establish parking policies that respect the needs of the economy and residents. It also urges the council to look into alternative funding strategies while involving community voices in decisions.