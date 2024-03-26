Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0590: Willow House, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Replace all windows, french doors, front and back door. New window to rear ground floor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/24/0487: Woodfield House, Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of existing dwelling house and erection of 30 dwellings with associated access, open space, landscaping and parking. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0632: Waterside, Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed single storey side extension. Over cladding of face blockwork to rear elevation. Replacement of existing second floor high-level window with glazed french door/sidelight with glass Juliette balustrade.

Balcombe

DM/24/0711: Half Moon Inn, Haywards Heath Road. Replacement of the existing guttering, which is a mix of cast iron and uPVC. To include minor re-siting of downpipes. Replacement of 8 single glazed timber windows with double glazed timber windows. The openings will remain as per existing. Existing extract fan to kitchen window will be removed. The existing 3rd pane to the kitchen window is to be retained as it contains the commercial kitchen extract duct within a fire retardant panel.

Bolney

Planning applications

DM/24/0745: Land Parcel Rear Of 5 And 6 Diamond Cottages, Cowfold Road. T1 - Oak - reduce crown by 1m. T2- Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m. T3-Oak - reduce crown by 1m. T4 - Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m. T5 - Oak - reduce limb to laterals overhanging neighbours.

DM/24/0748: 20 Davey Drive. Installation of garden shed in rear garden.

Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0487: Woodfield House, Isaacs Lane. Proposed demolition of existing dwelling house and erection of 30 dwellings with associated access, open space, landscaping and parking.

DM/24/0660: 29 Crescent Road. T1 Yew - reduce to a 2m high stump (just below hedge height to allow for regrowth) T2 Birch - Controlled sectional dismantle to ground level.

DM/24/0688: 66 Church Walk. Variation of condition no. 2 of planning application DM/21/3503 - to vary the list of approved plans to allow an amendment to the stairwell window at third floor and consequential amendments to the internal layout of the flats at third floor.

DM/24/0695: 192 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed external wooden structure (outbuilding) at rear of garden for use as external office and occasional visiting guest accommodation consisting of main room with small ensuite shower room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0706: 72 Valebridge Drive. Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of new single storey side and rear flat roof extensions.

DM/24/0725: 39 Holmesdale Road. Proposed loft conversion with pitched roof dormer to the North elevation and flat roof dormer to the South Elevation. Removal of the kitchen/dinning room wall and addition of a new ground floor WC.

DM/24/0757: 62 Cants Lane. Proposed loft conversion with side gable and rear dormer, and removal of chimney.

DM/24/0761: 98 Maple Drive. Proposed ground floor rear extension, internal alterations and all associated works.

Chailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/24/0020: Land At Green Lane. Section 73A Retrospective application for retention of fencing.

LW/24/0162: Grassington, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Single storey side/rear wraparound extension, addition of open porch to side elevation and alterations to fenestration at side and rear elevations.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/01046/CND: The Macs Farm, Dumbrells Court Road. Variation of Conditions 4 and 5 related to Planning Approval SDNP/22/05011/CND to extend the hours music can be played indoors, from 10pm to 11pm and installation of noise limiter.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0553: The Croft, Holtye Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a self-build detached house.

DM/24/0692: 71 Butlers Way. Proposed loft Conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0700: National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road. Installation of 2no. door closers.

DM/24/0704: 5-8A Whitehall Parade, London Road. Change of use of the second floor from retail to 7no. self-contained one-bedroom residential units and installation of additional windows.

DM/24/0742: The Oakley, Oakley Close. Convert existing integral garage to habitable accommodation to create larger bedroom and ensuite bathroom. New windows to replace existing garage door and rear access door. New landscaping at front of property to provide improved layout.

DM/24/0765: Brookhurst, Furze Lane. Tiered level to garden including patio, flower beds and retaining walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0767: 44 Blount Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory, and construction of a new single storey rear extension, enlargement of the existing north-east roof slope and dormer. Internal and external alterations to suit.

Hassocks

DM/24/0722: 10 Abbots Close. Proposed rear dormer window extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0371: 23 Highland Road. Single storey outbuilding.

DM/24/0668: 19 South Road. Replace 1no. Projecting signage with new 500mm. Replace 1no. Fascia and 1no. Logo with 1no. New blue fascia & 1no. New 290mm logo height. Replace 1no. ATM surround and decals with new. Install new internally applied vinyl window message ''A good way to bank.'' Replace internally installed safety manifestation with new. Re-spray shopfront frames to match existing with like for like.

DM/24/0685: Independent Advanced And Clear Ltd, First Floor Front Suite, 38 - 42 South Road. Retrospective application for window decals that cover 8 windows on the 1st floor, facing the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0699: 1A Little Bentswood. Variation of condition 13 of planning application 13/00143/FUL - Substitution of approved drawings with a revised proposal drawing incorporating selected non-material and minor material amendments to the approved scheme.

DM/24/0727: 38 And 40 Lucastes Avenue. Ash Tree (T1) - Two Lowest Branches cut by 5 metres, Ash Tree (T2) - Removal of weighted branch and clear Ivy. Hawthorne Tree (T3) Crown Reduction of 2 metres and removal of Ivy.

DM/24/0746: 8 Lucastes Road. T8 Cherry - Reduce crown by approximately 3 metres.

DM/24/0773: 10 Hardham Close. Proposed single storey side extension.

Horsted Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0571: High Timbers House, Lewes Road. Proposed roof extension and conversion of loft space, with conservation roof lights to the front, a gable dormer to the rear and roof light windows to the right side elevation.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0651: 29 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations to include large kitchen/family room, utility room and bathrooms.

DM/24/0691: The Old Farmhouse, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of 2 gates, gate posts and fence.

DM/24/0693: 21 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/23/0857 - to revise plans to provide the omission of windows, addition of a window and a change in the internal layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0698: 157 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed ground floor rear and side extension and mini dormer extension to first floor outrigger roof.

DM/24/0702: 157 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear roof dormer, bricking up of front entrance and proposed side entrance.

DM/24/0744: Church View, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Cypress - fell to ground. T2 Camelia - crown reduce by 2m. T3 Yew (previously managed) crown reduce by 1.5m. T4-Holly - 4 stems - coppice 3 stems to ground and reduce remaining stem by 3m. T5 Apple - crown reduce by 1.5m. T6 Willow (contorted) Raise crown by 1m.

DM/24/0754: Flinthurst, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed outbuilding to form equipment store, home gym/garden room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0770: Tennis Courts And Hut, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed resurfacing of the existing 3no. tennis courts.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0774: 6 Cripland Close, Lindfield. Demolition of external steps. Single storey front extension and rear 1½ storey rear extension with associated internal and external alterations.

Newick

LW/24/0153: Streeters Farm, Newick Hill. Single story side extension, raising roof on existing extension with replacement dormer and first floor rear extension - Resubmission of previous approval LW/21/0449.

Slaugham

DM/23/3041: Telecommunications Mast At Tq2610029400, Slaugham Park, Handcross. Upgrading of an existing 20m lattice tower with an open antenna headframe (antenna mean height 21.2m) and associated ancillary equipment housed within a fenced compound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0752: 1 Finches Cottages, Old Brighton Road South, Pease Pottage. Proposed single story side extension.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0540: Land West Of Rowfant Business Centre, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Erection of a climbing centre with associated access, servicing, parking and landscaping.

DM/24/0708: Weatheridge, East Street. Demolition of existing single storey conservatory and erection of a single storey garden room extension. Amended version of Permission DM/23/3033.

Westmeston

SDNP/24/00884/LIS: Spatham Farm Cottage, Spatham Lane. Installation of 16no. PV cells to existing building.

Wivelsfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/24/0178: Land East Of Ditchling Road. Approval of Reserved Matters following Outline Planning Permission (LW/21/0729) relating to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for the erection of 96 new dwellings (including 40% affordable) and on-site play area provision.

Worth