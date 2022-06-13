Controversial Witterings plans met with numerous objections

Plans for new tourist accommodations in West Wittering have been met with numerous complaints.

However these plans have been met with 19 objections from local residents as of writing

Mr Stephen Griffith said: “This is firstly adding danger to an already busy road and Cross roads, this is prime farmland that is in keeping for this area, this can lead to to much commercial in our area."

Amanda Hall added: “There are already many camping facilities in the area. It feels simply wrong to permit this development in order to acquiesce to the commercial desires of one party when that risks spoiling the environment for many others.

“More widely I feel if this development is permitted, it will likely set a precedent for other land owners in the area and would, I fear, be the beginning of another slippery slope of decline.”

Mr Richard Goldsmith said: "I wish to object to this Application which is for commercialisation of relatively unspoilt agricultural land and for a vastly greater area than the number of units, as applied for, would seem to suggest, leading , therefore, to concerns about the actual intentions of the applicants.

"The site is very close to extremely busy crossroads which are considered to be dangerous & with a history of accidents.

"I view this site as unsustainable, with no main drainage and a history, I understand, of flooding.

“The proposal is unneighbourly to adjacent residential properties, particularly with respect to the actual position of the proposed and very large two storey commercial building.”

The proposed site would form part of the small holding associated with the main residence known as Truffles and would be operate from April until October, seven days a week.

The shepherd’s huts will be a semi-permanent feature on the landscape, and the the proposed barn would be moved from its existing position to the South of Truffles, to a site which would be more suitable to serve the shepherd hut accommodations.