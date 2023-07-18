16 new homes approved to be built on golf course land

Plans are progressing to build 16 homes on a piece of land being bought from Peacehaven Golf & Fitness, according to Lewes District Council (LDC).

Cabinet councillors on July 13 approved the purchase and development of the land, including the existing club house, to provide four new two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom homes. According to an LDC statement the current club house in no longer fit for purpose.

The sale will enable Peacehaven Golf & Fitness in Newhaven to build a new improved clubhouse on another part of the site. The homes will be constructed using a fabric first approach, incorporating high sustainability features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council and Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Community Wealth Building, said: “The creation of these new affordable homes is a welcome prospect and contributes towards the target we set in 2020 to deliver 200 new additional homes by 2024.

16 new homes approved to be built on Peacehaven golf course land

"Significantly, this will help meet the increased demands on our housing waiting list and reduce the reliance on temporary and emergency accommodation. Our commitment to building new homes has given us many challenges such as soaring construction costs, inflation, supply chain problems and land and property increases but we remain determined to secure more affordable housing options for Lewes district."

Affordable housing projects undertaken by the council include acquisitions, new build council homes in progress such as the site of the former police station in Newhaven and a portfolio of completed homes that are in use, including Saxonbury House in Lewes, Old Brickworks Lane in Hamsey, and Danforth Way in Ringmer delivered via the Aspiration Homes Limited Liability Partnership – a joint arrangement with Eastbourne Borough Council to increase options for providing more affordable homes.

Councillor Chris Collier, Cabinet Member for Innovation, Delivery and People, and Peacehaven West ward councillor, said: ““We will continue to make new council housing a priority for the benefit of residents across Lewes district, increasing the availability of quality homes for low rents and providing accessible flats and houses that have scope for adaptations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the old police station site re-development will consist of 15 two-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom apartments, and two three-bedroom houses.