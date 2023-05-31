The decision comes after extensive discussions and the submission of a business case, revealing that the rising costs of proposed building work outweigh the available funding.

The Shore pub was acquired in December 2022 by the partners of Old School Surgery with the aim of addressing the pressing need for health space in Seaford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Joe Ljevar, on behalf of the partners at Old School Surgery, said: “NHS Sussex remain committed to finding a long term solution to create more space and update healthcare facilities for the population of Seaford. We want to thank you all for your support. We also would like to thank the team who work tirelessly to provide excellent care for our patients. We remain dedicated to working with NHS Sussex and our neighbouring practice, Seaford Medical Practice, in order to establish the long term Seaford plan.”

Cllr Christine Brett, left, and Cllr Carolyn Lambert Right outside Seaford Medical Practice.

Liberal Democrat councillors recently sought clarity on claims from the MP Maria Caulfield on health facilities in the town, after she stated that a new site had been identified to expand services. The councillors expressed concern that despite the MP's recent leaflet stating that plans were in place for a new medical hub, there was no evidence of it. In the letter, the councillors said that delay in urgently needed health facilities fell far short of what local people had told them they needed.

Cllr Carolyn Lambert, County Councillor for Seaford South, said: “The responsibility lies with the NHS and the government to ensure adequate funding and support for healthcare provision in Seaford. Our local MP, Maria Caulfield, who serves as a health minister, needs to step up and deliver for the people of Seaford.

“Under Liberal Democrat leadership, Lewes District Council repeatedly offered the use of the Richmond Road car park as a site for the much needed expansion of accommodation for healthcare staff. I hope that the Green/Labour alliance will work with us to continue to push for this as the best solution for the town. Liberal Democrats share in the disappointment felt by the community as this setback again impacts the improvement of healthcare services in Seaford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Christine Brett, Seaford South District Councillor, said: “This country is littered with short term decisions. This is yet another example where we need this time to sort out the infrastructure and take a long term decision for our town. NHS staff shouldn’t have to work in cupboards, and it is no surprise we have a lack of NHS staff. The lack of local space for vaccines is another example of the sheer lack of local space. The NHS is under huge pressure, across the country, and Seaford despite being the largest town in the district is always the bottom of the list.

“It is disheartening to learn that the plans to transform The Shore pub into a healthcare facility have been deemed unviable. We understand the frustration of the community and share their concerns about the impact on patient access and the strain on existing facilities. It is crucial that the NHS swiftly finds a resolution to address the pressing healthcare needs in Seaford."