Plans have been submitted to turn a former funeral directors in Bognor Regis into three flats. Photo: Google Streetview

An application has been made for the change of use of 7 Canada Grove into three flats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning statement by Whalebeck said there would be two one person, one bedroom flats with a kitchen and living area and a one person studio flat with an open plan kitchen, living room and bedroom and separate shower room.