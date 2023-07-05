New bright, colourful bins have appeared along the coast at Shoreham Beach, Lancing and Worthing.

It comes as part of a new on-the-go recycling initiative, launched by Adur and Worthing Councils – in partnership with In The Loop.

This is a Hubbub's collaborative project to boost recycling on-the-go and ‘make it as easy as possible’ for residents and visitors to recycle glass, plastic bottles, coffee cups and cans along the seafront.

A council spokesperson said: “The 30 new bins have been positioned strategically across the coastline, to try to improve recycling rates and help to keep our foreshore clean.

New bright, colourful bins have appeared along the coast at Shoreham Beach, Lancing and Worthing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

“The project is a partnership between Adur and Worthing Councils and environmental charity Hubbub, made possible with funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation.”

Adur and Worthing Councils is one of four local authorities chosen to receive Hubbub’s In The Loop grant funding. The money is donated by the foundation to increase recycling near the coastline, rivers, canals, docks and wetlands.

The spokesperson added: “On-the-go waste continues to be a significant problem for local authorities across the country. It is estimated that nine in ten of us recycle at home, but this falls to just four in ten who recycle when we’re out and about.

“In 2019, an estimated eight billion drinks containers were dropped as litter or put into rubbish bins in the UK rather than being recycled.”

In The Loop is the UK’s biggest collaborative approach to boost recycling on-the-go. It was first trialled in Leeds in 2018, followed by similar trials in Swansea, Edinburgh, Dublin, Wimbledon, Telford and Lambeth. Across the previous pilot projects, over 2.5 million plastic and glass bottles and cans were collected and recycled.

Adur and Worthing Councils will also be working with Hubbub to measure the impact and effectiveness of the new bins.

To keep recycling contamination to a minimum, people are being urged to put items like takeaway packaging, dog waste and crisp packets in the rubbish bins, and to think ‘if in doubt, leave it out’. This means putting items they’re unsure about in normal rubbish bins rather than the recycling.

Emma Evans, Adur’s cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “This new scheme has all been made possible by the Hubbub Coca-Cola Foundation grant, but also by the scores of volunteers across our district who work hard to keep our shoreline tidy. As well as protecting our coast from litter, the new bins will increase the amount of recycling we can collect.”

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen to receive this funding, which will help us to recycle more as well as ensuring we protect our beautiful coastline. I also want to thank the Worthing community groups who volunteer to help tidy our beaches all year round.”

Beau Zilesnick, project lead at Hubbub, said: “We’re really excited to bring In The Loop to Adur and Worthing. Through our eye-catching bins, we want to give residents, workers and visitors a better and easier opportunity to recycle while out and about. We’re urging everyone to use the new bins and help us ensure that as much valuable packaging is recycled as possible.”