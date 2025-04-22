Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search is still on for an artist who can design fresh public artwork for a residential development in Shoreham – but time is running out to apply.

Adur District Council first shared a social media appeal on behalf of the Hyde Group housing association in February.

This read: “Hyde Group is appealing for artists to design a new public artwork for its new residential development at the former Adur Civic Centre site in Shoreham.

"The housing association is offering a £30,000 art commission for the creation of a sculpture or art installation that can be enjoyed by both residents of the development, office workers and the public.

Hyde Group is appealing for artists to design a new public artwork for its residential development at the former Adur Civic Centre site in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

"It can be of any form, a single piece or a multi-piece composition, sculpture or sculptures or could be integrated into the landscape and street furniture.”

The deadline for applications is next week.

“Please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/public-art/opportunities/ to read the full brief and submit an expression of interest in the commission by email to [email protected] by 30th April 2025.”

The Hyde Group is ‘particularly keen’ for the artwork to ‘demonstrate a particular connection to its location’. This can either be the development site ‘or a wider connection’ to Shoreham or Southwick.

The council added: “The development on Brighton Road in Shoreham, which is planned to be complete by summer 2026, will comprise 159 shared ownership and affordable rent flats as well as commercial units on the ground floor.

"Hyde says the contemporary design of the development reflects the historic industrial uses of the site, but also looks to the future in terms of its sustainable design.”

Meanwhile, artist James Rogers has been commissioned to create a sculpture for the Hyde Group’s Kingston Wharf development in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Mr Rogers’ cast aluminium sculpture of a boat caught in a storm, on a plinth of locally sourced stone, will be placed on the new riverside walk being built as part of the affordable housing scheme. Read more at wwww.sussexexpress.co.uk/community/new-public-art-for-kingston-wharf-shoreham-5026043