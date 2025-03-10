New public art for Kingston Wharf, Shoreham

Artist James Rogers has been commissioned to create a sculpture for the Hyde Group’s Kingston Wharf development in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Rogers’ cast aluminium sculpture of a boat caught in a storm, on a plinth of locally sourced stone, will be placed on the new riverside walk being built as part of the affordable housing scheme.

Rogers said: ‘I’ve drawn inspiration from Shoreham’s foundations—its geology of clay and chalk. These elements, once shaped by the hands of Shoreham’s people, fuelled an important cement industry that helped build the town.

“Marrying this legacy with Shoreham’s rich maritime history, the sculpture will embody the spirit of a place shaped by land and sea.

“At times, it will evoke the image of a figure in a boat, braving the elements—nodding towards the resilience of those who have lived and worked along this coast. From other angles, its forms will merge seamlessly with the natural landscape, echoing the shifting shapes of the rocks and waves.”

The artwork was commissioned by Hyde and Wharf Store, following a public competition. Funding for the artwork is one of the Section 106 commitments agreed with Adur District Council when the scheme was given planning permission in 2020.

Jaime Buckley, Development Director at Hyde, said: “We’re delighted to have James on board. His sculpture meets the brief perfectly, highlighting the connection of the new homes with the local area. We’re looking forward to seeing the sculpture when it arrives on site in 2026; we’re sure it will be enjoyed by the new residents and the local community for years to come.”

Cllr Becky Allinson, Adur District Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategic Planning, said: "Public art plays a vital role in creating a sense of place and identity, and James Rogers’ sculpture will be a striking addition to Kingston Wharf.

“This piece not only reflects Shoreham’s rich maritime heritage but also enhances our vision for a vibrant, welcoming riverside community. The investment in public art through Section 106 funding demonstrates our commitment to high quality, well-designed regeneration that benefits both residents and visitors. We look forward to seeing the completed sculpture take its place along the new riverside walk."

Kingston Wharf is a development of 92 social rent homes and 163 shared ownership homes being built on a former industrial site on the banks of the River Adur, between Southwick and Shoreham. As well as the riverside walk, we’re building flood defences, carrying out extensive landscaping and making provision for a planned cycle way along the A259 Brighton Road.

The scheme was designed by Conran and Partners and is being built by contractor PMC Construction.

Kingston Wharf is part of the Shoreham Harbour Joint Area Action Plan, a partnership of Adur District Council, Brighton & Hove City Council, West Sussex County Council and Shoreham Port Authority.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Homes England, all 255 of the one, two and three bedroom homes will be affordable, meeting a range of housing needs and enabling people to get onto the housing ladder. The homes are due to be completed by Summer 2026.