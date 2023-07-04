NationalWorldTV
Avian influenza found in West Sussex: Everything you need to know

A strain of avian influenza has been found in a group of captive birds in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

West Sussex County Council has urged poultry keepers – in the Ferring area of Arun – to contact Trading Standards.

Housing and movement restrictions for birds have been put in place by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) after the discovery of the strain, named H5N1, last week.

A county council spokesperson said: “Despite the lifting of previous poultry housing measures in West Sussex, an ‘Avian Influenza Captive Bird Monitoring Controlled Zone’ of 3km radius has been declared around the infected premises to prevent further spread of the disease.

Poultry, geese, or duck keepers within the affected zone are asked to inform Trading Standards. Photo: Eddie MitchellPoultry, geese, or duck keepers within the affected zone are asked to inform Trading Standards. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“Poultry, geese, or duck keepers within the affected zone are asked to inform Trading Standards by calling 01243 642 104 or completing an online form here. This information will assist the Animal and Plant Health Agency to arrange a free health check for the birds.”

DEFRA has advised that all captive birds within the zone ‘must be housed until further notice’.

"This means poultry should either be kept in solid accommodation or in an enclosure with a waterproof roof such as a tarpaulin,” the council said.

"More details regarding the same can be accessed via the Protection Zone and Surveillance Zone information.”

For members of the public within the prevention zone, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) gave an assurance that avian flu primarily affects birds – ‘posing minimal risk to human health’.

"Nevertheless, as a safety measure, residents are urged not to handle any dead or visibly sick birds,” the council spokesperson warned.

“Any findings of dead wild birds, including swans, ducks, geese, gulls, or birds of prey, should be immediately reported to the DEFRA helpline at 03459 335 577.

"Dog walkers are encouraged to keep their dogs on leads when encountering visibly sick or dead birds to ensure the safety of the animals and their owners.”

West Sussex County Council Trading Standards will also be visiting premises likely to be keeping poultry, geese and ducks in the controlled zone ‘to ensure they are housed’ and to ‘take details of the birds held and their health’.

