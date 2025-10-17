Bognor Regis Airbnb could be turned into an HMO

Plans have been submitted to change the use of a Bognor Regis property currently being used as an Airbnb into a nine bedroom house of multiple occupation.

The application for 90 Aldwick Road would involve no external and minor internal alterations.

A design and access statement by hmo designers said: “The proposal involves no external or internal alterations that would affect the building's character or appearance, and the property will continue to sit comfortably within the established residential street scene

“The property is well located, benefitting from strong transport connections, local services, and generous internal and external amenity space. The layout provides good quality accommodation, with a combination of ensuite rooms and access to well appointed shared bathroom facilities.

An Aldwick Road property could become an HMO. Photo: Google Maps

"The kitchen and dining areas have direct access to the garden, further enhancing residential amenity.

“A density check demonstrates that HMO concentration within both 50m and 100m radii falls well below the commonly applied 10 percent threshold, ensuring that the balance of the community is not adversely affected.

"In addition, a detailed HMO Management Plan has been submitted to demonstrate how the property will be effectively managed to safeguard the amenity of both occupants and neighbouring residents.

“In summary, the proposal makes efficient use of an existing property to provide high quality shared accommodation in a sustainable location, with no harm to the character of the area or the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.”.

To view the plans and comment on the Arun District Council website use the search reference BR/162/25/PL.