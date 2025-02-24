Cabinet meeting for Hastings Borough Council on 3 March

Cabinet councillors will be meeting on Monday 3 March to discuss a range of financial reports and an update on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The monthly financial monitoring paper gives councillors an opportunity to check how the council’s financial position is compared to the proposed budget. Councillors will also discuss the discretionary disregard for War Pensions and War Widow(er)’s Pensions to safeguard the finances of war pensioners and war widow(er)s.

There will also be an update on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) projects which have been focussed in Broomgrove, and a request to accept further funding for the 2025-26 financial year. It is proposed that projects for 2025-26 are extended into Tressell and Ore, with a focus on Ore Downs Farm. Officers will be using the learning from the current UKSPF projects to ensure the new projects are successful from the start. Hastings has received £473,837 from the UK government through the UKSPF.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “This meeting will once again cover some important financial papers, with our regular monitoring report allowing us to keep a close eye on our finances. I am pleased there will be an update on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund work being done in Broomgrove and shortly starting in Ore and Tressell. Getting our finances in order continues to be our main priority, with regeneration of the town also forming an important part of our newly agreed Corporate Plan.”

There will be half an hour at the start of the meeting for public questions. If you would like to attend, the doors will be open from around 5.45pm at Muriel Matters House. You can also watch online at hastings.gov.uk/my-council/cm/ and read the full agenda online at https://hastings.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=130&MId=5327