Call to businesses to remove Russian goods from sale by Bognor Regis Town Council

Bognor Regis Town Council is encouraging town businesses to show their support for Ukraine by removing Russian goods from sale.

By Nikki Jeffery
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:44 am

A statement from the council said: “Amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and in a show of solidarity towards Ukrainian people, at the full council meeting held on Monday, March 7, members of Bognor Regis Town Council backed a call to remove all Russian products from sale.”

