Chichester District Council launches online booking for its MOT service

Chichester District Council has launched a new online booking system for its trusted and independent MOT service at: www.chichester.gov.uk/mot.

The specialist centre, which is located just off the A27 in Stane Street, Chichester, PO18 0NS, can test cars, vans, minibuses, light commercial vehicles and motorhomes. MOTs can be carried out within the hour and appointments are available Monday through to Friday from 8am to 3pm for both the public and businesses.

The MOT Test Station does not undertake repairs or servicing but provides independent advice to customers on any work needed to bring their vehicle up to the necessary legal standard.

“We want to make our services as easy to access as possible, and so we are really pleased to be able to introduce this new online booking service for MOTs.” said Cllr Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“Customers can book directly at: www.chichester.gov.uk/mot, and our friendly experts will do the rest, helping to keep people safe on the road.

“We are also pleased to be offering a £5 discount for bookings made during May and June 2025, using the discount code ‘SAVE5MOT’. This applies to test dates after this time, but the booking needs to be made by the end of June.”

The test types and package fees for the council’s MOT tests and other services, can also be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/mot. People can also sign up to get free reminders by text message or email when their MOT is due at: www.gov.uk/mot-reminder, making sure that people don’t miss their test due date.

The DVSA have also produced a series of videos covering basic car safety checks, which can be found at: www.youtube.com/@dvsagovuk.