Cllr Jo Walker: Recycling Week 2025 - let's get it right in Hastings

Recycling Week is a chance for us all to think about how we can cut waste and protect our planet. This year's theme, "Let's Get it Right", feels very important for Hastings and St Leonards. As portfolio holder for Environment and Neighbourhood Wellbeing, I see every day how small actions, like sorting rubbish carefully add up to a big difference for our town.

Across Hastings, many people are already recycling, reducing waste, and helping to keep streets and parks clean. I'm proud of the care people show in their local area.

Sometimes, though, the rules about recycling can seem confusing. That’s why I want to share some quick reminders about what goes where:

• Paper, card, metal cans, and glass bottles or jars can go in your green bin or pink sack.

• Food and drink cartons, like Tetra Pak, go in your general rubbish bin.

• Batteries, vapes and small electricals should be placed in a clear bag on top of your bin or sack on collection day.

• Garden waste can go in your brown bin if you have joined the service.

From April 2026, we will also be introducing separate food waste collections. This will mean even less rubbish incinerated, which is better for the environment.

Why does it matter so much to get this right? If the wrong item goes in recycling, it can spoil a whole truck load. That means tonnes of good material could be wasted. By double-checking before you throw something away, you help make sure everyone’s efforts really count.

I also want us to look at the bigger picture. Hastings has joined the Plastic Free Communities campaign, which is about cutting down on single-use plastics. This does not mean banning plastic completely. It means encouraging us all to think about alternatives, use fewer single-use plastic, and support local shops and businesses that are making changes.

Earlier this year, I organised a trip for councillors to the recycling centre where our kerbside recycling is sorted. Standing on a platform above the moving belts, we saw the hard work that goes into separating paper, cans, card, and plastics. One wrong item, like food waste in a bag, could ruin the whole process. That visit really showed us how important it is to get it right at home.

Recycling Week is also about sharing good ideas. I've been inspired by schools, local groups, and businesses taking part in activities. Across Hastings, there are repair cafes, refill shops, and community projects that help resources last longer. Even small changes at home - like reusing a bag, repairing something, or swapping tips with neighbours - make a real difference.

Finally, I want to thank the many volunteers who run litter picks and beach cleans. Every bag of rubbish collected means cleaner streets, safer spaces for children, and healthier places for wildlife.

Together, we can all play a part. This Recycling Week, let's get it right - and keep building a cleaner, greener Hastings and St Leonards for the future.