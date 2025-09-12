Closed Worthing multi-storey car park subject to 'strong interest' from 'number of potential buyers'

A ‘number of expressions of interest’ are expected to be submitted, with a view to developing Worthing’s Grafton multi-storey car park.

Worthing Borough Council said the seaside car park will ‘not reopen in its current form’, before the site is redeveloped.

The focus will instead be on transforming the site into a ‘valuable regeneration project’ for the seafront and town centre, the council said.

A council statement, on Friday, September 12, read: “Bringing the ageing building back into use would cost taxpayers at least £17.1m and cause lengthy disruption, and was discussed by last night’s Adur & Worthing Councils’ Joint Strategic Committee.

"Councillors agreed that this would not deliver the best value for taxpayers due to its proximity to being redeveloped.

"Instead officers will prioritise finding a developer who is keen to take on and transform the site for the benefit of the whole community, in line with Worthing’s Local Plan and the site’s key location on the town’s seafront.”

The 440-space Grafton car park was closed on May 16 after inspections found some of the concrete inside the car park was failing because of the structure’s age and seafront location.

Worthing Borough Council, which owns the car park, said a number of companies submitted proposals to redevelop the site after expressions of interest were sought from potential bidders in 2024. These were still being considered when the car park was closed.

Original bidders were invited to submit fresh proposals for the site and a new marketing exercise began last month. Bids are being explored and evaluated before a preferred option is selected, with the council hoping to select a developer for the project in spring, 2026.

The council added: “Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, the Level 1 food and drink area and a small number of shops in Montague Street that also form part of the site will remain open to the public while the site comes forward for redevelopment.

"Since the council began remarketing the site in August, there has been strong interest in it from a number of potential buyers. A number of expressions of interest are expected to be submitted before the October 10 deadline the council has set for developers to come forward.

"Offers that come in will be explored and evaluated before a preferred option for the redevelopment of the site will be selected.”

The government’s announcement of £39 billion of investment to support the construction of affordable homes across the country ‘could help drive forward the project’, the council said.

On Thursday night (September 11), councillors were given details of a study by independent specialist civil and structural engineering firm HOP Consulting and chartered surveyors MacConvilles that ‘outlined the scale of the work required’ to bring Grafton car park back into use.

A spokesperson added: “The study estimates that even the most basic set of repairs and renovation required to make the structure safe to use would cost £17.1m at least.

"This does not include any work to the building’s lifts or drainage, which would also be needed. It also does not include the additional cost to the council of borrowing the money required to fund the work, nor any planning or legal costs.

"Any project to refurbish the car park would take at least 18 months to complete, by which time it is hoped the redevelopment of the site will have advanced significantly.”

The council said the level of borrowing required to fund the work would have ‘likely led to the council having to significantly increase fees, charges and council tax for many years’.

There was also the potential of ‘having to reduce other services to balance the books’.

Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “It’s clear to us that the right thing to do is to focus on the regeneration of the site rather than spending taxpayers’ money on a short-term fix.

“The Grafton car park has served Worthing well for more than 60 years but it’s now time for it to make way for a new, exciting project to reinvigorate the heart of the town centre for everyone who lives, works and visits here.”

The closure of Grafton has prevented residents of Knightsbridge House from accessing their car park, the council said.

The statement continued: “Councillors last night welcomed details from officers on a plan to create temporary spaces close to the entrance to Grafton for some of those residents with mobility issues, in addition to the spaces the council has set aside at Buckingham Road multi-storey car park for the other Knightsbridge House tenants.”

Although the car park is closed to the public, Hollywood Bowl, Level 1 and nearby shops ‘remain open and safe to visit’.