Consultation begins to gather people’s views on new housing strategy for the Chichester District

Chichester District Council is asking for people’s views on the aims and actions proposed for its new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy, as part of a public consultation that launched this week and will run until Monday 3 March.

The new strategy, which covers the period 2025 to 2030, looks at how the council will work with partners to prevent people from becoming homeless; create and retain affordable housing for young people and families; address the housing needs of older people; and improve housing standards for all of its residents.

“Our vision is to ensure that everyone in our district has a safe, stable and affordable home, where they can live an independent and prosperous life,” says Councillor Oona Hickson, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council.

“We want to see the right homes built in the right places, and to provide a range of opportunities to meet the housing needs of all our residents. Our Housing team achieve this through direct support; delivering and managing temporary accommodation; working with partners and community groups; and supporting the social housing providers in the district to make sure that our residents’ voices are heard and that housing standards are met.

Have your say in the new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy

“Our district — like the rest of the country — is facing the severe effects of a housing crisis, and it’s crucial that we regularly review and set out the ways in which we will continue to support those facing homelessness and help improve the quality, supply and affordability of homes in the district.

“As part of this, we are reviewing our Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy for the period 2025-2030, which will address all of these issues. We’ve already started to talk to those who are currently using our services, as well as key partners — such as housing associations (also known as ‘registered providers’) and service providers — to share the draft strategy, and now we want to hear your thoughts.

“To help you share your views on the aims and actions that we are considering including in the new strategy, we’ve created a short and simple survey, which you can complete by visiting: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing/participate.

“You can also visit our designated consultation web pages — letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing — where you will find background information; a range of frequently asked questions that explain some of the topics and terms used in our survey and strategy; and a copy of the draft strategy itself.”

The ‘Let’s Talk: Housing’ consultation is now live and will run until 5pm on Monday 3 March. People can share their views by visiting: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing/participate.

Once the results of the consultation have been examined and the final Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy is written up, it will be discussed by the council’s Cabinet and Full Council for approval in summer 2025.