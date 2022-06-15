Playcentre Rustington has expanded over the years and now occupies the ground floor and gardens of 102-104A The Street, taking up to 25 children per session.

Wendy Groussin, manager, said: "We’re very excited to be celebrating 30 years. Over time, we have become an established part of this wonderful community and are seeing generations of the same families come through our doors. We have a long waiting list of children to attend.”

Staff from throughout its history will join Wendy, who has worked at Playcentre for nearly 18 years, as well as current families for the party on Saturday, June 18, from 11am to 1pm. Celebrations include a barbecue, bouncy castle and cake, and families who used to attend are also invited to pop-in.

Playcentre Rustington has become an established part of the community and sees generations of the same families coming through its doors. Picture: Ant Morrison

Wendy said: "We are looking forward to celebrate together.”

Playcentre is part of Arun Church and originally opened in September 1992 as a shopper’s creche at 104A The Street, Rustington. Feedback from parents suggested they wanted to book children in at set times, so it soon became a registered pre-school with morning and afternoon sessions.

Becca Jupp, senior leader of Arun Church, said: "We are so proud of the Playcentre, the team that runs it and the families that attend, and we’re delighted we can have a positive impact on our community. Here’s to another 30 years!”

Arun Church started in Rustington 50 years ago and has a history of running community activities, including Arun Youth Projects in partnership with Littlehampton Town Council, Arun District Council and Rustington Parish Councils, CAP Debt Help, children's holiday activities and the Playcentres in Rustington and Littlehampton. It also owns and operates The Wickbourne Centre in Clun Road, Littlehampton.

For more details on the Playcentre, visit www.arunchurch.com/playcentre, email [email protected] or call 01903 850984. To find out more about Arun Church, visit www.arunchurch.com