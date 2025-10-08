Council finds car parking 'solution' for residents of Knightsbridge House in Worthing

After the news that Worthing’s Grafton multi-storey car park will ‘not reopen in its current form’, the council has found a resolution to a key ongoing issue concerning local residents.

The 440-space Grafton car park has been closed since May 16, after inspections found some of the concrete inside the car park was failing because of the structure’s age and seafront location.

The closure of Grafton has prevented residents of Knightsbridge House from accessing their car park.

Residents were reliant on this car park for direct access to their residential parking to their flats – but have since had to park away from their homes.

The council has created seven dedicated spaces for Knightsbridge House residents, on the concrete area that was previously the entrance to Grafton, which 'will make it easier for them to get about'. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Borough Council provided an update, on its work to find a resolution, on social media.

“With the Grafton multi-storey now closed until the site is redeveloped, as a council for the community we’ve wanted to go above and beyond to support the residents of Knightsbridge House next door,” the council stated.

"Their private car park was accessed through the Grafton site but that route is no longer safe to use, so we found alternative spaces for them at Buckingham Road multi-storey.

“Some of the residents have mobility issues so we’ve been working to find somewhere closer to their homes for them to park.

“Our solution has been to create seven dedicated spaces for those residents on the concrete area that was previously the entrance to Grafton, which will make it easier for them to get about.”

The council is ‘continuing to market the whole Grafton site’.

"A number of potential buyers have shown strong interest in developing the area for the benefit of the whole community,” the social media statement added.

"The deadline for developers to contact us is 10th October, after which we’ll review and evaluate all of the bids we’ve received and select a partner to take the project forward.”

Bids are being explored and evaluated before a preferred option is selected, with the council hoping to select a developer for the project in spring, 2026.