Crawley Borough Council leader writes to government about forming unitary council with Reigate & Banstead

The leader of Crawley Borough Council has written to the government about the option of forming a unitary council with Reigate & Banstead.

In a joint letter with Richard Biggs, leader of the Surrey council, Michael Jones laid out economic reasons for the two authorities to join to maximise the growth potential of the Gatwick Diamond.

The letter asked for support in exploring options that were not pre-determined by existing county boundaries.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (March 26), Mr Jones said: “We have done this because we want to ensure that this town is as well-positioned as possible in whatever arrangements are to follow.

“It is right that we properly explore all options to ensure our residents get the best possible outcome.”

Mr Jones said a response from the government was expected in the week of April 21, with options expected to be laid out for full council to debate in July.

He added that the council was still working with the other Sussex authorities on unitary proposals within the county.

Between them, Crawley and Reigate & Banstead generate more than £13bn for the Gatwick Diamond. This represents more than half of the area’s total contribution.

The letter to Jim McMahon MP, Minister of State for Local Government & English Devolution, called the historic county boundaries ‘illogical’.

It added: “We do not believe that the current Surrey/West Sussex county boundary provides a sensible geography to maximise the economic growth potential of the successful Gatwick Diamond economic area – with Gatwick Airport at its heart.

“And we are concerned that if future governance structures replicate the current administrative divide between our areas, this will constrain future housing delivery, improved connectivity, and the more efficient delivery of public services across our area.”