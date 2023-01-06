Crawley Borough Council proposal for affordable new town centre homes in the works

Crawley Borough Council and the Affordable Housing and Healthcare Group (AHH) are working in partnership on a scheme to deliver more than 300 new affordable homes, as part of a £100m town centre regeneration project.

AHH will develop a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments on the site at Telford Place, subject to planning permission. The site, which is owned by the council and in use as a temporary car park, is being sold to AHH to deliver this mixed tenure affordable housing scheme.

The proposal is for a residential-led community providing affordable apartments with communal facilities, under-croft parking and landscaped grounds, which includes a new access road leading in from Haslett Avenue East.

The new homes that are to be delivered by AHH will consist of shared ownership for first-time buyers, shared ownership for older persons as well as affordable rented homes that are to be operated by the council.

CBC Councillors with Officers from AAH at Telford Place which is to be redeveloped (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The proposed development is complemented by the completed Eastern Gateway public realm scheme and the forthcoming Crawley Station Gateway scheme, both part of the £73 million Crawley Growth Programme, which is unlocking jobs, business space and home building in the town through major infrastructure improvements.

Councillor Sandra Buck said: “This potential development is very exciting for us. It could see much-needed affordable housing delivered while transforming a major town centre gateway site. Another bonus is the potential inclusion of ‘later living shared ownership’ on the site, which would be a first for the area. “

