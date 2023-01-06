Crawley Police issue guidance on how to protect garages from theft after a spate of break-ins

A number of garage break-ins in Crawley have been reported to the Police.

Crawley Police issued guidance on its Facebook page on how to protect your garage from theft. The guidance is aimed at people “who own or rent a garage especially within a garage block”.

The main advice issued by the police is “don't leave valuable property in a shed or garage if not securely locked.”

The Facebook post continues: “Fit secure locks to your garages. Many up-and-over style garage doors are easily overcome, but a padlock with a clasp and staple on the inside is an effective way of improving security. (For garages that can be accessed via your main property)

“Consider adding a mortice lock to double garage doors with a rim latch.

“Another option to secure an up-and-over garage door is a garage defender lock. This is a heavy-duty metal arm, padlocked to a base plate that is bolted into the concrete outside the garage door and prevents the door from being opened.

“Alternatively, you can fix bolts to the runners of an up-and-over garage door that can be locked from the inside. This is a good idea if you enter your garage from inside your home.

“Check with your household insurance company that your policy includes cover for items stored in garages, sheds, and outbuildings.

“Don’t forget to security mark all valuable items especially bikes and power tools. Register your property for free on Immobilise https://orlo.uk/GCwCY ,it helps the police identify the owners of recovered property. You can register anything that has a serial number with Immobilise.”

