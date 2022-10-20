The gauntlet was thrown down by former borough council leader Peter Lamb after the MP voted against plans to enforce anti-harassment buffer zones around abortion clinics in England and Wales.

In an open letter, Mr Lamb – who stood for Labour in the 2019 General Election – said: “Crawley residents again have cause to be dismayed with the conduct of their Member of Parliament, this time following your vote to enable the harassment of women accessing abortion clinics.

“Fortunately your efforts were on this occasion unsuccessful, yet this latest vote is one in a very long line of decisions.”

Peter Lamb, Crawley Borough Council

He cited Mr Smith’s vote against the government’s same-sex marriage legislation in 2013 and last year’s vote against placing legal duties on water companies to reduce the amount of raw sewage being dumped into rivers. Accusing Mr Smith of casting votes ‘against the wishes or interests of the majority’ of Crawley people, Mr Lamb added: “Residents are right to feel angry with the way they are represented and concerned as to how you will vote in the future.

“I am therefore issuing you with a challenge to a public debate in Crawley on your voting record. If you feel that your actions can be defended, then this is an opportunity for you to make that case to your constituents.

“And for Crawley residents it’s an opportunity for us to make it clear how we expect you to behave in the future.”

Henry Smith MP

While not commenting on his reasons for voting against the abortion clinics buffer zones, Mr Smith said: “I’m always pleased to debate the issues of the day.”