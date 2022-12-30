Crawley resident complains about pothole in road: West Sussex County Council provides an update

A pothole has formed on a popular bus route in Langley Green.

Richard Nixon, 56 of Langley Drive first noticed the pothole after the thaw from the snowfall.

The road serves Metrobus’s number four and five routes and if the hole is not fixed, it “could be a problem” for the buses, Mr Nixon said.

Mr Nixon continues: “The pothole first appeared after the thaw on 12/12/2022 which I reported online to West Sussex CC the same day.

“No action has been taken by West Sussex CC in 17 days and the hole has grown in size which could be a problem for Metrobus four and five services if the hole gets any bigger.”

A spokesperson for WSCC said: "Our contractors visited Langley Drive last Thursday (December 22) and carried out repairs of the pothole.