PICTURES: Here are the RSPCA animals near Crawley that are looking for a new home

Here is a selection of animals near Crawley that are available for adoption.

By Ellis Peters
54 minutes ago

Anyone interested in adopting or finding out more about any of the animals below is urged to visit the RSPCA website.

Each animal has its individual needs and the RSPCA has requirements for residents hoping to adopt certain animals. All pictures are courtesy of the RSPCA.

Midnight and Guinness- Chihuahua- Brighton Animal Centre

Photo: RSPCA

Rusty- Husky- Brighton Animal Centre

Photo: Accredited

Ivy- Saluki crossbreed- Brighton Animal Centre

Photo: RSPCA

Fidget and Theo- Staffordshire Bull Terrier- Brighton Animal Centre

Photo: Accredited

