'Crawsham will never happen' - Horsham councillor sends message as campaigners gather to protest proposed development west of Ifield
That was the message from Horsham Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Raby when discussing development west of Ifield, with 3,000 homes for the site being included in the district council’s Local Plan. Campaigners gathered outside the council offices on Monday (December 11) to protest the proposed development – and there was no confidence at all that the 10,000 homes originally planned by Homes England would not be built later.
A number of councillors along with Mr Raby, cabinet member for housing, communities & wellbeing, made a point of saying that they were not in favour of so many homes being built west of Ifield. But Liz Kitchen (Con, Colgate & Rusper) said that allowing 3,000 to be built – a decision she described as ‘unacceptable’ – would ‘endorse the next stage’.
Fenella Maitland-Smith, chair of the Save West of Ifield campaign, said: “Given the full 10,000 house proposal was always only a possibility for the next Local Plan, it’s not clear what’s actually been achieved.”
Ms Maitland- Smith was surprised to hear that half of the affordable homes built west of Ifield would be used to reduce Crawley Borough Council’s housing waiting list. The news was shared by John Milne, Horsham’s cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, who said the district council had ‘a duty to help with our neighbour’s needs’.
After being voted through by 32 to eight with three abstentions, Horsham’s Local Plan will now be put to a six-week consultation from January 19 to March 1. Once that is completed, all documents will be sent to the Planning Inspectorate, with hearings expected to be held in October or November.
Speaking after Monday’s meeting, Ms Maitland-Smith said: “Of course it’s very disappointing that Horsham Council has chosen to rush through this deeply flawed Plan.
“The meeting was long and painful, and I don’t feel we heard much meaningful debate of the important issues. One thing was clear – that residents and parish councils feel that consultation has beeninadequate and community views ignored.”
She added: “We continue to fight against the dumping of thousands of unwanted houses West of Ifield.
“We’re working hard with our experts to make sure the Planning Inspector is made fully aware of all the unresolved problems with the proposal, and we’re confident they will suggest the West of Ifield is removed from the Plan.”